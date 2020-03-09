Madison School District offers info session on Behavior Education Plan Tuesday

“The Behavior Education Plan is driven by the word ‘education,’ and at its core is a teaching and learning plan designed to support every student in their social, emotional, and academic development,” the plan’s overview states. “We know behavior education is complex work that happens in classrooms and cafeterias, on buses and playgrounds, and even offices and auditoriums. Whether you are a student, family member, community member, or staff member, we all have a responsibility to embody our beliefs, our expectations, and our commitments.”

It quickly came under fire in the 2014-15 school year, with Madison Teachers Inc. members testifying just weeks into the school year that behavior concerns had increased under the new plan. Some have continued to blame the plan for what they say is an increasingly chaotic school environment. Specifically, they've questioned its implementation and been critical of the the lack of training teachers received on some of its practices.