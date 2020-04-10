Madison School District offers guidelines for staff on how to keep Zoom secure for direct instruction

As school shifts online around the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many school districts are scrambling to figure out what tools they can use to continue instruction.
The Madison Metropolitan School District is among them, and one of its tools is videoconferencing platform Zoom.
When social distancing took effect weeks ago, Zoom’s popularity rapidly grew. Groups got together for work meetings, happy hours and movie watch parties. But that growth exposed security concerns, including for some school districts that were early adopters of the platform.
According to various media reports, “Zoombombing” became popular among some corners of the internet, with pornography or violent imagery popping up in unexpected places, including some children’s virtual classrooms.
Some of the early adopters, including the nation’s largest district in New York City, quickly banned the use of Zoom by its staff to reach students. Others, like MMSD, are hoping some of the privacy measures offered by Zoom can eliminate any concerns.
“We understand that there have been some concerns over Zoom’s privacy and security, and want to update you on what we are doing to protect our students, which is our top priority,” interim superintendent Jane Belmore wrote in an email to parents Wednesday.
Those measures include instructing teachers to “use one or more” of Zoom’s features to add security:
- Lock Zoom rooms once they start the class to prohibit others from joining.
- Control the screen sharing settings with the room. Limit who can share anything and when sharing can take place.
- Enable the waiting room, to determine who is allowed in the room.
- Disable the chat feature, within the teacher’s room, if needed to prevent unwarranted conversations that might become a distraction for students.
- Monitor who is in the room, prior to starting, and remove those not familiar to the teacher.
- Do not allow users to join a room prior to the teacher.
- Require a password for access to the room.
Families are able to opt-out of using Zoom, according to the email, but doing so “means that your child might not have direct instruction, as this is the only means of instruction during this time,” the email states. Those wishing to opt out must complete a form by 3:30 p.m. April 15.
The district’s email also stressed that students shouldn’t create accounts, and their district-issued Chromebooks actually have blocked access to the account creation page. Additionally, teachers will invite students to conferences using a unique URL that should not be shared, teachers will not record any lessons while students are in the Zoom room and teachers are responsible for closing the meeting at the end “to ensure that students do not have access to the room” afterward.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Thursday that Zoom is among “a variety of methods to facilitate education and continue to develop relationships with our families in the safest way possible,” and cited the same guidance from Belmore’s email the day before as ways to “protect both our teachers and students, which is our top priority.”
“During this time, we are offering the opportunity for students to video conference with classroom teachers for direct instruction through Zoom,” LeMonds wrote. “MMSD is aware of some of the concerns with Zoom conferencing and the issues that have surfaced with its use in other parts of the country.”
Dave Schroeder, an information technology strategist with the Division of Information Technology at UW-Madison, wrote in an email that controls like those outlined in the district’s email are “ways to use Zoom securely,” but added that “some of those can only be controlled by the person hosting the meeting.”
The list of tips he’s sharing with others includes similar items to those shared by the district, like creating an invite-only meeting, creating a waiting room, only allowing hosts to share their screens, locking a meeting once it starts and disabling private chats.
He encouraged anyone using Zoom to keep the software updated, “because they do appear to be responding to these concerns, and to simply not discuss anything private or sensitive over Zoom.”
“The reality is that some of our workplaces, friends and families, or our child's school may still be asking us to use Zoom,” Schroeder wrote. “Whenever we use technology, there will always be attackers looking to exploit it either for money or their own entertainment.”
