Madison School District offers guidelines for staff on how to keep Zoom secure for direct instruction

The district’s email also stressed that students shouldn’t create accounts, and their district-issued Chromebooks actually have blocked access to the account creation page. Additionally, teachers will invite students to conferences using a unique URL that should not be shared, teachers will not record any lessons while students are in the Zoom room and teachers are responsible for closing the meeting at the end “to ensure that students do not have access to the room” afterward.

District spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Thursday that Zoom is among “a variety of methods to facilitate education and continue to develop relationships with our families in the safest way possible,” and cited the same guidance from Belmore’s email the day before as ways to “protect both our teachers and students, which is our top priority.”

“During this time, we are offering the opportunity for students to video conference with classroom teachers for direct instruction through Zoom,” LeMonds wrote. “MMSD is aware of some of the concerns with Zoom conferencing and the issues that have surfaced with its use in other parts of the country.”