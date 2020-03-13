Madison School District not moving to online instruction as Wisconsin schools ordered to close

Two hours after the Madison School Board moved up the timing its spring break Friday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the district's plan was upended by a directive from Gov. Tony Evers to close all Wisconsin schools after Wednesday.

During the hiatus, the Madison School District is not requiring students to shift to online instruction — a move colleges, including UW-Madison, have announced in recent days.

"When school is closed, we will not have required academic instruction," Belmore said at a news conference Friday afternoon. "We will however provide books, packets and enrichment opportunities for all students at every grade level."

She said the district is deciding not to pursue online instruction, which was an option it was exploring, because there are technical difficulties in providing internet access to all 27,000 students, "student-related instructional need difficulties" and staff and family issues to take into consideration.

But is the closure extends longer than the anticipated reopening date on Monday, April 6, Belmore said those plans may have to change.