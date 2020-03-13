Madison School District not moving to online instruction as Wisconsin schools ordered to close

Two hours after the Madison School Board moved up the timing its spring break Friday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the district's plan was upended by a directive from Gov. Tony Evers to close all Wisconsin schools after Wednesday.
During the hiatus, the Madison School District is not requiring students to shift to online instruction — a move colleges, including UW-Madison, have announced in recent days.
"When school is closed, we will not have required academic instruction," Belmore said at a news conference Friday afternoon. "We will however provide books, packets and enrichment opportunities for all students at every grade level."
She said the district is deciding not to pursue online instruction, which was an option it was exploring, because there are technical difficulties in providing internet access to all 27,000 students, "student-related instructional need difficulties" and staff and family issues to take into consideration.
But is the closure extends longer than the anticipated reopening date on Monday, April 6, Belmore said those plans may have to change.
"We recognize the surreal circumstances and the impact these circumstances are having on all of us," Belmore said. "We encourage our students to continue to find and create moments of familiarity and maintain other routines as much as possible."
For students living in poverty, schools often provide two free daily meals.
Chad Wiese, the district's executive director of building services, said there will be 10 sites around the district to provide daily breakfast and lunch to students, similar to what is done in the summer.
"We have that plan put together and ready to go," he said.
Following the guidance of Public Health Madison and Dane County, the district was planning to only close a specific school if a student or staff member there was confirmed to have COVID-19.
Belmore said that approach "was becoming more untenable in my position."
"It would have been action that would be far too late," she said.
This story will be updated.