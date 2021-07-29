Madison School District names next East High School principal

East was shut down to in-person learning during most of Kearney’s tenure as principal. Madison high schools were the last in Dane County to welcome back students amid the COVID-19 pandemic when they began reopening to two half-days per student in late April.

Kearney dealt with most of the fallout from two high-profile incidents involving school staff. Business teacher David Kruchten resigned in February 2020 after he was indicted for placing hidden cameras in students’ hotel rooms during class trips. He is expected to plead guilty to a federal charge of attempting to produce child pornography.

A hidden camera was also found in January in a coach’s office at the high school, placed there to catch a custodian suspected of sleeping on the job. An independent investigation recommended staff involved in the incident be fired. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said “staff who were identified to be directly involved in approving the installation of cameras were either already retired, or have since retired.”

During his time as principal, Kearney also helped East to achieve the highest rate of credit attainment for Black students and special needs students in the district and one of the highest rates of credit attainment for students overall, along with West High School, according to Hernandez, Madison's former co-chief of secondary schools.