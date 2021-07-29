Madison School District names next East High School principal

A high school administrator from suburban Kenosha has been named East High School’s third principal in four years.
Sean Leavy, associate principal at Central High School District in Westosha, will start in the fall. Former East High principal Brendan Kearney told parents in an email last week that he will not return for the 2021-22 school year.
Leavy was associate principal at Central High School in Westosha for 10 years before coming to Madison. Prior to his time at Central, he worked two years as assistant principal at Columbus City Schools - the largest school district in Ohio - and three years as assistant principal at Beloit Memorial High School in Wisconsin. Before his administrative career, he was a high school social studies teacher for seven years and served as department chair.
"Mr. Leavy possesses sterling educational credentials, including a Master’s degree in educational administration from The Ohio State University, Columbus," Madison Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in a statement. "We look forward to his leadership in continuing the great work at East High."
Kearney accepted a leadership role in another school district, Jenkins said in a previous email that announced his departure. Kearney said his family is relocating to support his wife’s mother through terminal illness.
He was named principal in February 2020 after serving as interim since fall of 2019 after former principal Michael Hernandez took a job in the district's administration. Hernandez has since left the district for an administrative position in Appleton.
East was shut down to in-person learning during most of Kearney’s tenure as principal. Madison high schools were the last in Dane County to welcome back students amid the COVID-19 pandemic when they began reopening to two half-days per student in late April.
Kearney dealt with most of the fallout from two high-profile incidents involving school staff. Business teacher David Kruchten resigned in February 2020 after he was indicted for placing hidden cameras in students’ hotel rooms during class trips. He is expected to plead guilty to a federal charge of attempting to produce child pornography.
A hidden camera was also found in January in a coach’s office at the high school, placed there to catch a custodian suspected of sleeping on the job. An independent investigation recommended staff involved in the incident be fired. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said “staff who were identified to be directly involved in approving the installation of cameras were either already retired, or have since retired.”
During his time as principal, Kearney also helped East to achieve the highest rate of credit attainment for Black students and special needs students in the district and one of the highest rates of credit attainment for students overall, along with West High School, according to Hernandez, Madison's former co-chief of secondary schools.
Also during the 2020-21 school year, East saw its highest rate of A's and B's obtained by Black students, and the smallest achievement gap between white and Black students, Hernandez said.
State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.