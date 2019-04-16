A Beloit principal has been selected to lead Madison's La Follette High School starting next school year.
The Madison School District announced Tuesday that Devon LaRosa will take over as principal at La Follette. He will start the transition into the position next month to replace current principal Sean Storch, who said late last year he was leaving the job for a new position within district administration.
LaRosa has been the principal at Beloit School District's Cunningham Intermediate School since 2017, according to his resume. He has previous experience as a principal at two Illinois schools and worked as a classroom history teacher in Rockford, Illinois.
Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham said LaRosa will begin a "very deep transition" on May 6 while Storch and another district administrator assigned to La Follette will lead the school through the spring.
"Devon will be able to engage with students, staff and families, and learn deeply as he begins his entry process," she said.
Last fall, the district placed its director for curriculum and instruction, Marcey Sorensen, on special assignment at La Follette to reinforce the school's leadership team. The decision followed two incidents of gun violence near the school involving students.
LaRosa earned a bachelor's in history from Rockford University, a master's in academic leadership from National Louis University and is a doctoral candidate at Aurora University. He will receive an annual salary of $120,574.