Madison School District mulls health insurance changes in face of higher costs, union says

The Madison School District is considering several changes to keep its health insurance costs down, such as higher employee premium contributions or switching insurance providers, as it faces potentially $4.6 million more in premium payments.
Madison Teachers Inc., the district's union for teachers and other employees, sent a memo Thursday to its members laying out possible changes the district is weighing to cut down on health care costs. The district's two health insurance providers — Group Health Cooperative and Dean Health Plan — have proposed $4.6 million in premium increases, according to the memo.
The memo said some of the cost-saving measures under consideration include bumping up employee premium contributions, moving future retirees to a different health care program, switching insurance providers or putting in place deductibles.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds said central office staff were unavailable Friday to discuss the changes under consideration.
Complicating the situation, the district is crafting two budgets for the 2020-21 school year in anticipation of a potential operating referendum in the fall, both of which assume no increases in the district's contribution for worker benefits.
One budget plans for a successful operating referendum in November to exceed state-imposed revenue limits — possibly bringing in $6 million in new money in 2020-21 — while the other budget prepares for no referendum or a failed referendum.
Without more money in next year's budget from an operating referendum, the district estimates it will get $7.6 million in new revenue — the majority of which is eyed for pay increases.
At this point, though, both budgets anticipate a zero-dollar increase for employee benefits.
Doug Keillor, executive director of MTI, said the union is getting feedback from its members about the cost-saving measures the district is considering.
"Right now all the feedback we're getting is really kind of an expression of people really upset that once again they're looking at some sort of shifting of benefits costs to employees or changes in plans," he said.
Keillor added he thinks central office staff are also "greatly concerned" about higher employee costs since attractive health insurance plans are important when recruiting and retaining employees.
"We're all kind of trying to figure out how we deal with these cost complications we're dealing with, and what's driving it is the fact that we don't have referendum money next year," Keillor said. "We might have one in November, but we don't have it now."
In recent years, the district has made changes to health insurance plans to save money. In 2017, the district dropped Quartz — known then as Unity — as one of its three providers, leaving GHC and Dean as the current providers.
"With employees everywhere who rely on stable medical care, it's this frustration that there's consideration of dramatic changes every couple of years, forcing people to change doctors," Keillor said.
According to MTI's memo, health insurance changes under consideration include:
- Moving future retirees from health insurance plans offered through the district to the state Department of Employee Trust Funds' Local Annuitant Health Program, a relatively new program for retired public employees
- Increasing employee premium contributions for teachers and other employees from 3% to 6% and for certain hourly workers, such as security assistants, from 1.25% to 2.5%
- Adding a $100 deductible for individual plans and $200 for family plans
- Dropping GHC and replacing it with a plan through Quartz
- Increasing employee premium contributions to 10% or 12%.
Keillor said a major increase in employee premium contributions is a "nonstarter."
"We have not gotten any kind of sense over one that's more preferred," he said of the options under consideration. "Right now, I'd say none of these are preferable options to folks."
But Keillor acknowledged the union doesn't have a say in the decision other than amplifying the voices of employees because Act 10 — the 2011 that severely limited the power of most public sector unions — restricts unions to only negotiating on base wages.
He said he hasn't heard from the district that the $4.6 million increase in premiums is the final offer from the insurance providers, "but my expectation at this time of the year is that it's probably a narrow room of negotiation."
The Madison School Board, which would need to approve changes to health insurance plans, is scheduled to discuss employee benefits as part of its budgeting process during a meeting on March 9.