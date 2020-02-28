Madison School District mulls health insurance changes in face of higher costs, union says

One budget plans for a successful operating referendum in November to exceed state-imposed revenue limits — possibly bringing in $6 million in new money in 2020-21 — while the other budget prepares for no referendum or a failed referendum.

Without more money in next year's budget from an operating referendum, the district estimates it will get $7.6 million in new revenue — the majority of which is eyed for pay increases.

At this point, though, both budgets anticipate a zero-dollar increase for employee benefits.

Doug Keillor, executive director of MTI, said the union is getting feedback from its members about the cost-saving measures the district is considering.

"Right now all the feedback we're getting is really kind of an expression of people really upset that once again they're looking at some sort of shifting of benefits costs to employees or changes in plans," he said.

Keillor added he thinks central office staff are also "greatly concerned" about higher employee costs since attractive health insurance plans are important when recruiting and retaining employees.