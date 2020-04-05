Madison School District ‘moving forward’ on hiring for next year during school closures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mid- to late-April is typically when prospective staff make visits to schools in the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The normal hiring timeline would include in-person interviews this month at sites based on their needs for the following school year. With buildings closed until at least April 24 to help slow the spread of COVID-19, staff are “moving forward on our hiring timeline” virtually, MMSD chief of human resources Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff said during a virtual news conference Friday afternoon.

“It’s critically important for us, as it relates to hiring high-quality staff as well as diverse staff, that we continue to move this timeline forward,” Hargrove-Krieghoff said. “As long as we’re in this state, we will move forward and we will progress our hiring online, virtually.”

Central office staff are working with principals and others who make hiring decisions on how to alter their normal practices. The district has worked to push information to prospective candidates that they are still hiring for the next school year.