The Madison School District said Friday morning that it would move to virtual learning on Friday due to the snowstorm that has dropped several inches on the Madison area Thursday into Friday and was continuing before daybreak Friday.
All Madison School District facilities will be closed Friday and all in-person programs, activities, and rentals are canceled, the district said in a statement.
Madison already has had three snow days this school year, is opting for virtual learning instead of canceling classes, and will have school assignments at home to make up missed days.
People are also reading…
Information on how the district makes decisions on weather-related closings is available online.
School delays and closings for the area can be found at NBC15.
Fave 5: Education reporter Olivia Herken shares her favorites stories from 2022
Being back at the Wisconsin State Journal and in Madison has been a joy for me so far. And though I've only been back for a few months, that time has been filled with important stories in K-12 education.
From a busy school referendum cycle to fired principals, here are my top five stories from the year.
After weeks of trying to figure out why a Madison middle school principal was fired, he decided to tell us his side of the story.
Coming from a rural school district myself, it was interesting to dig into how relying on referendums may leave some schools behind.
Madison school custodians were on the front lines during COVID, but left out of support staff raises
Despite keeping schools safe at the peak of the pandemic, Madison custodians were left out of a $5 pay bump given to most support staff.
This was one of my first stories, and it was a warm welcome back to the community.
Cases of RSV and influenza cases have been increasing this season, mingling with COVID all at once — and hitting kids and families the hardest.