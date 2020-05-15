Madison School District moves summer school online this year

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Officials expect enrollment “will be less than what it has been in the past, in large part just because our offerings have decreased,” Schaefer said, without enrichment classes like those focused on art or engineering with LEGOs.

Staff were waiting on guidance from the state Department of Public Instruction related to how state aid for summer school would be determined. DPI’s website shows a letter was sent to districts on May 12 outlining the new rules for this summer.

“As with in-person summer school classes, online summer school classes must be offered for academic purposes, which are ‘learning experiences that are related or similar to instruction that is offered during the rest of the school year or for which credit toward graduation is given,’” the guidance states.