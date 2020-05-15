Madison School District moves summer school online this year

School will stay online this summer in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
MMSD officials announced Friday the annual summer school programming for grades three through 12 will be virtual and entirely academic-focused this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really excited to offer this virtual learning opportunity,” said assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad. “We know that virtual learning offers benefits, including additional opportunities for learning, flexible scheduling and completing only the content needed for recovery, and potentially allowing students to take additional courses at the secondary level if they finish a course early.”
The programming for grades three through eight will focus on literacy and math, while high school students will have the opportunity for credit recovery, grade improvement and opportunities for new classes in physical education, health and personal finance, Kvistad said.
There will also be a focus on those students transitioning to a new building: fifth-graders moving to sixth and eighth-graders moving into high school.
Director of summer learning Nicole Schaefer said 3,000 students had previously applied for in-person summer school, and the district is recontacting them to ask them if they’re interested in virtual summer school.
Officials expect enrollment “will be less than what it has been in the past, in large part just because our offerings have decreased,” Schaefer said, without enrichment classes like those focused on art or engineering with LEGOs.
Staff were waiting on guidance from the state Department of Public Instruction related to how state aid for summer school would be determined. DPI’s website shows a letter was sent to districts on May 12 outlining the new rules for this summer.
“As with in-person summer school classes, online summer school classes must be offered for academic purposes, which are ‘learning experiences that are related or similar to instruction that is offered during the rest of the school year or for which credit toward graduation is given,’” the guidance states.
Rules outlined in the letter require that non-high school credit classes this summer must include “a schedule that specifies the actual or estimated number of minutes required for each activity that makes up the class,” which will be used to measure enrollment and state aid. Districts must also ensure enrollment and attendance policies are updated to apply to online instruction.
Activities for summer school classes can be completed in real-time via direct online instruction or asynchronously, with teachers putting materials online for students to complete when it works for them, according to the guidance.
District chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said the guidance gave the district the “flexibility we needed.”
A Friday morning email from the human resources department informed staff who had applied for summer school positions the district would work with a “limited/condensed staffing structure” for the program, with positions “adjusted to support enrollment.” Staff will be notified about their assignment on May 27, according to the email.
MMSD human resources director Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff acknowledged Friday afternoon there would be fewer staff.
“Obviously, the number of staff that we need for summer school has shifted,” she said. “There will be employees who anticipated being a part of summer school that will no longer be working summer school because of the transition to the virtual platform.”
In an email statement, Madison Teachers Inc. president Andy Waity wrote that members “have been waiting to hear about what summer school will look like and will be working hard to provide meaningful experiences for students.”
“We know that summer is an important time for our students to continue their learning,” Waity wrote. “We have been in communication with district administration as plans for summer school were developed.
“We recognize that there are many factors that went into the planning and preparations. We are all working to adapt to these challenging circumstances and support the students we serve.”
