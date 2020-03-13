Madison School District moves forward spring break, extends it by 2 days

The Madison School District is moving up spring break a week and adding two more days off for students to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

At a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Madison School Board voted to move the week-long break off of school from taking place the week of Monday, March 30, to the week of Monday, March 23.

The School Board also canceled school for students on Thursday, March 19.

Additionally, Friday, March 20, had already been a planned staff-only day. The changes ultimately result in two more days being added to spring break, meaning students will leave school on Wednesday and not return until Monday, March 30.

Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore is scheduled to provide "an important update" on the School District's response to the new coronavirus at a 4:30 p.m. news conference.

More changes are expected to be announced at the news conference.

Board President Gloria Reyes said the schedule change is what's "best for our community, our teachers and our staff at this point."