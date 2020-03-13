Madison School District moves forward spring break, extends it by 2 days

The Madison School District is moving up spring break a week and adding two more days off for students to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
At a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Madison School Board voted to move the week-long break off of school from taking place the week of Monday, March 30, to the week of Monday, March 23.
The School Board also canceled school for students on Thursday, March 19.
Additionally, Friday, March 20, had already been a planned staff-only day. The changes ultimately result in two more days being added to spring break, meaning students will leave school on Wednesday and not return until Monday, March 30.
Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore is scheduled to provide "an important update" on the School District's response to the new coronavirus at a 4:30 p.m. news conference.
More changes are expected to be announced at the news conference.
Board President Gloria Reyes said the schedule change is what's "best for our community, our teachers and our staff at this point."
While the change in Madison's schedule might interrupt spring break travel plans, public health officials have cautioned against non-essential travel, including trips planned for spring break.
North of Milwaukee, several suburban school districts, including Port Washington, Germantown, Brown Deer and Whitefish Bay, announced will close until April 13, possibly longer, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
With the confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin remaining relatively low, Dane County school districts have yet to announce plans to close school all together. But they're preparing what to do in case canceling classes becomes necessary.
In the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, students will also start spring break a little earlier.
The district is canceling school for students on March 19 and March 20.
Those days will now be training opportunities for teachers to get familiarized with online teaching in case it becomes necessary to close school at some point in the future.
Madison Country Day School, though, is extending its spring break by four days and canceling in-person classes until April 6.
The private school north of Madison has its last in-person classes Friday. Students will start online learning the week of March 30.
Public Health Madison and Dane County is not yet recommending school closures as they have "significant negative impacts on our community."
Other states are requiring closures in an attempt to slow the outbreak.
Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon and Washington D.C. ordered the closure of all schools, and Kentucky's governor has recommended all schools shutter for at least two weeks.
This story will be updated.