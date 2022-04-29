Madison School District makes Mathew Thompson permanent principal of La Follette High School

The Madison School District has made Mathew Thompson the permanent principal of La Follette High School, the district announced Friday.

Thompson had been serving as interim principal of the high school since September. District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins told parents in an email that Thompson has proven himself in that role, so the district made his temporary appointment permanent.

"Principal Thompson has demonstrated strong leadership, a commitment to honoring student voices (and) uplifting a dedicated staff, as well as a devotion to the La Follette community," Jenkins said.

Former La Follette High School Principal Devon LaRosa left the district early into the 2021-22 school year for a position as deputy chief of schools in the Chicago Public School District.

Thompson has worked for the Madison School District in various roles for nearly 30 years, Jenkins said. He started as a special education, and then moved into leadership roles. He has served as assistant principal at Leopold Elementary, Cherokee Heights Middle School, and most recently La Follette.

Thompson has a master's degree in special education from UW-Madison and his administrative license from Edgewood College.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.