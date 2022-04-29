Madison School District makes Mathew Thompson permanent principal of La Follette High School

The Madison School District has made Mathew Thompson the permanent principal of La Follette High School, the district announced Friday.
Thompson had been serving as interim principal of the high school since September. District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins told parents in an email that Thompson has proven himself in that role, so the district made his temporary appointment permanent.
"Principal Thompson has demonstrated strong leadership, a commitment to honoring student voices (and) uplifting a dedicated staff, as well as a devotion to the La Follette community," Jenkins said.
Former La Follette High School Principal Devon LaRosa left the district early into the 2021-22 school year for a position as deputy chief of schools in the Chicago Public School District.
Thompson has worked for the Madison School District in various roles for nearly 30 years, Jenkins said. He started as a special education, and then moved into leadership roles. He has served as assistant principal at Leopold Elementary, Cherokee Heights Middle School, and most recently La Follette.
People are also reading…
Thompson has a master's degree in special education from UW-Madison and his administrative license from Edgewood College.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in Wisconsin classrooms
This story takes a look at the experience of area educators amid the nationwide push to "ban" critical race theory - a theoretical framework s…
This story was an absolute doozy. I started writing it after the Madison School District accidentally released a long-sought report to the Ist…
This story was written following a second discovery of hidden cameras connected to the district. This time, evidence was found that surveillan…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…