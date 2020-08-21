Madison School District makes 'major' changes to high school grading

“I don’t really know what the impact of this is going to be,” Goff said. “My guess is it’s going to be completely washed out by all the other sort of chaos and change within the system.”

Other changes

Teachers will also follow a consistent, standardized weighting formula for semester grades.

Currently, the memo said, there are hundreds of ways teachers can set up grade books and how much weight each type of assignment carries, which creates inconsistencies across classes and makes it difficult for families and students to understand how a grade has been determined.

Going into the new year, final grades at the high schools will be weighted 70% on “summative” work — assignments such as tests, midterms and papers that evaluate how much a student has learned — and 30% based on “formative” work, which are assignments designed to provide feedback to students on their learning, such as homework or turning in a draft of a paper.

Opps said the consistency in calculating grades will help teachers on the front end because the district will set up all grade books the same for them.