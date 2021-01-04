Madison School District, Madison Teachers Inc. settle over union’s complaints from last year

The Madison Metropolitan School District has reached an agreement with its teachers union on two issues that led Madison Teachers Inc. to file complaints last year amid base wage negotiations.

MMSD announced the Dec. 23 settlement in an email Monday morning, along with a joint statement outlining more collaborative guidelines for the union and district to work together.

The agreement has MTI withdrawing its complaints, both of which stemmed from communications the district sent to staff that the union felt interfered with those negotiations.

MTI has continued to ask for the maximum allowed base wage increase of 1.81%, but the School Board only authorized a 0.5% increase along with increases for longevity. Under the settlement, MTI and MMSD officials will "resume good faith bargaining over base wages as soon as practicable" using the collaborative principles outlined Monday.