Madison School District looks to revise how it teaches children to read

But the educational materials produced since the district last adopted a reading program 10 years ago do a better job of explicitly laying out what order aspects of phonics should be taught and how to assess progress along the way, she said.

Morateck said new materials also provide clearer direction for teachers by grouping instructional components of literacy, such as grammar, into "text sets."

"We actually know a little bit more about the science of reading and how to teach reading," Kvistad said. "We know more now that reading actually has to be taught. Children don't just come knowing that."

This year, the district is doing a "field test" with materials from curriculum provider EL Education in five kindergarten classes at Allis and Gompers elementary schools.

Morateck said the point of the pilot is to learn about implementing new classroom lessons and what training will be necessary.

She stressed the district has not settled on EL Education being the next reading program, just that it's one under consideration.

The initial plan was to start phasing in the new materials this fall, Kvistad said.