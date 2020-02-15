Madison School District looks to revise how it teaches children to read

With an eye toward strengthening phonics instruction, the Madison School District is going to update how it teaches young children to read.
The district is in the midst of selecting a new instructional reading program for its kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms. As part of the selection process, the district is looking for a program that includes an explicit and structured approach to teaching phonics, said Lisa Kvistad, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
"We definitely see science-based reading instruction as urgent in our schools," she said. "We want to adopt materials that have research-based approaches to foundational skills and explicit, structured phonics."
The intent of the update is about more than just beefing up phonics, something conservative educational leaders and others in the state are promoting.
Kvistad said the district wants to pick a reading program that lends itself to more informal assessments, allowing a teacher to quickly gauge where a student is at and make adjustments. The new reading program also should be "culturally and linguistically responsive," she said.
The district currently includes phonics as a component of its elementary reading curriculum, said Theresa Morateck, director of literacy and humanities for Madison.
But the educational materials produced since the district last adopted a reading program 10 years ago do a better job of explicitly laying out what order aspects of phonics should be taught and how to assess progress along the way, she said.
Morateck said new materials also provide clearer direction for teachers by grouping instructional components of literacy, such as grammar, into "text sets."
"We actually know a little bit more about the science of reading and how to teach reading," Kvistad said. "We know more now that reading actually has to be taught. Children don't just come knowing that."
This year, the district is doing a "field test" with materials from curriculum provider EL Education in five kindergarten classes at Allis and Gompers elementary schools.
Morateck said the point of the pilot is to learn about implementing new classroom lessons and what training will be necessary.
She stressed the district has not settled on EL Education being the next reading program, just that it's one under consideration.
The initial plan was to start phasing in the new materials this fall, Kvistad said.
Implementation is being held back, though, until the 2021-22 school year to give more time for people to weigh in and allow superintendent-hire Matthew Gutierrez to have a say.
To aid in its selection process, the district got a $40,000 grant from the state Department of Public Instruction.
It paid for the materials used in the pilot and covered training on how to choose reading programs that match state standards using resources like EdReports, a nonprofit that rates the quality of reading programs.
While the district grounds its work in research and science, Morateck said, it's important to navigate the debate around how to teach reading.
"We don't want this polarization of phonics, not phonics, science of reading, not science of reading," she said. "It's not about that, it's about understanding the best way to teach and what's best for our kids."