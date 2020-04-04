Madison School District looks to make virtual learning flexible, no 'harm' to grades amid COVID-19 pandemic

“It’s really important that we lead with compassion and we lead with a ton of flexibility,” she said.

Teachers will send out a planner to students on what assignments and topics will be covered each week. They’ll also set virtual office hours for students to be able to connect one-on-one with teachers over Zoom.

With fewer hours a day to be spent learning virtually than a traditional school day, the district is focusing its efforts on core content areas, such as English and math, and instruction in those areas will be tailored to make sure students are on track to learn the grade-level expectations in core subjects, Kvistad said.

Material from electives or classes that require hands-on activities, such as art, will be integrated into assignments, she said.

“We certainly know that in a virtual learning environment, it is not our intent nor is it possible to replicate for a high schooler a seven-period day in the amount of time we’re recommending virtually,” Kvistad said.

She said the district will have “choice boards” on its website that will direct families to activities they can do at home related to art, music, wellness, science and social studies.