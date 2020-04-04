Madison School District looks to make virtual learning flexible, no 'harm' to grades amid COVID-19 pandemic

Madison students will have flexibility in their virtual school day schedule, teachers will hold remote office hours, and assessments during online learning will not “harm” a students’ grades.
After three weeks out of class following an order for all Wisconsin schools to close to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Madison School District on Monday is launching its virtual learning plan designed to supplement missed classroom time, which could last until the end of the school year.
But when the district’s 27,000 students make the switch to virtual school, things will look quite different, from the number of hours a day spent learning to how students interact with teachers.
“We’ve worked hard to develop content and opportunities that honor the social and emotional needs of our students as they also honor the academic content that students both deserve and need,” interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said during a news conference Friday, which was held on the video-conferencing platform Zoom.
Actual instruction won’t begin next week. Instead, the week will be dedicated to teachers and students getting familiar with the online school setup and connecting with each other.
Instruction will begin April 13 — a month after the last in-person classes were held on March 13.
Belmore emphasized the district will be “easing into virtual learning,” and plans could be adjusted based on teacher, student and parent feedback.
Students will be expected to put in a set number of learning hours each day depending on their grade level: 1 to 1½ hours for 4-year-old kindergarten; 1½ to 2 hours for kindergarten through second grade; 2 to 2½ hours for third through fifth grade; and 3 hours for sixth through 12th grade.
Lisa Kvistad, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said those daily hours shouldn’t strictly be spent at a screen.
“That’s all together learning. That’s enrichment time, that is time spent off the screen, that’s time spent doing other things at home related to a content area,” Kvistad said. “It also includes time interacting and talking with teachers and other students offline.”
Students will be able to work on assignments at their own pace to allow flexibility for families who may have different work schedules and personal situations, she said.
As of now, the district is still determining how exactly students will be graded on assignments, Belmore said.
But whatever grading happens, it will be to “support and help students and not harm students during this time,” said Cindy Green, the district’s executive director of secondary programs and Pathways.
“It’s really important that we lead with compassion and we lead with a ton of flexibility,” she said.
Teachers will send out a planner to students on what assignments and topics will be covered each week. They’ll also set virtual office hours for students to be able to connect one-on-one with teachers over Zoom.
With fewer hours a day to be spent learning virtually than a traditional school day, the district is focusing its efforts on core content areas, such as English and math, and instruction in those areas will be tailored to make sure students are on track to learn the grade-level expectations in core subjects, Kvistad said.
Material from electives or classes that require hands-on activities, such as art, will be integrated into assignments, she said.
“We certainly know that in a virtual learning environment, it is not our intent nor is it possible to replicate for a high schooler a seven-period day in the amount of time we’re recommending virtually,” Kvistad said.
She said the district will have “choice boards” on its website that will direct families to activities they can do at home related to art, music, wellness, science and social studies.
“We want to acknowledge that during this really difficult time, all of the adults and students in our School District are really seeking to find places where they have some choice and some control over what’s happening to them,” Kvistad said.
Special education
The district is still working on how to best serve the 14% of the student body with disabilities, Belmore said.
John Harper, the district’s executive director of student services, said special-education staff will try to individualize services in a virtual learning environment to meet a student’s needs as best as they can.
“This may be some of the most complex area to solve, some of the issues that we’re facing,” he said. “Obviously, it is not reasonable for staff to go to student homes to be providing, like, actual, physical services to students.”
Some services can be done remotely, such as a speech and language clinician providing help over the telephone, Harper said, or a physical therapist guiding a parent or caregiver on how to perform certain stretches over a video conference.
“Ultimately, there’s going to be some things that are just going to be nearly impossible to replicate in a virtual environment,” he said.
For special-education services that can’t be delivered remotely, Harper said students will need to be evaluated on an individual basis to determine what would need to be made up when in-person classes eventually resume.
Device delivery
Last week, the district surveyed families to find out how many students need a district-owned Chromebook to be able to access assignments digitally and stay connected with teachers.
Chad Wiese, the district’s executive director of building services, said 3,928 Chromebooks were sent out to families through UPS on Friday morning.
The district contacted families who didn’t respond to the survey and found another 2,097 who needed a laptop at home, he said. Those were primarily for elementary students, Wiese said.
Next week, he said the district will go through middle and high school buildings to retrieve Chromebooks students may have left in their lockers before school closed.
Middle school students who forgot their Chromebooks at school will have them mailed home, and high school students who left the laptops at school will likely be able to get them at a curbside pick-up early next week, Wiese said.
