Staff in the Madison School District may no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under a proposal that was met with mixed reviews from school board members Monday night.

The mandate was implemented in September 2021 as teachers and students began returning to in-person learning, and required all staff to be fully vaccinated against the virus, with some medical or religious exemptions with regular testing.

But the mandate is now “out of date” as the nation shifts its approach to the virus now three years from the start of the pandemic, according to a memo from Nancy Molfenter, associate superintendent of student services, Kari Stampfli, the district’s lead nurse and a student service coach, and Leia Esser, executive director of student and staff supports.

“A lot has changed since September of 2021,” Stampfli told the Madison School Board at a work group meeting Monday.

The original mandate requires staff to have the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is either the first two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but it has not been updated with any of the boosters that have been introduced and administered in the nearly two years since.

There is also an increased immunity against the virus throughout the community, Stampfli said, as well as changes in the vaccine process, including a plan unveiled by the Food and Drug Administration that COVID-19 boosters should be provided annually, like the flu shot.

The district’s mandate was also implemented at a time when kids weren’t yet able to be vaccinated against COVID. Now, 80% of Madison’s high schoolers have at least one dose, as do 72% of middle schoolers and nearly 58% of elementary students, which is at least 10-20% higher than the national average, according to Stampfli.

“The vaccine mandate and related COVID policies and practices are out of date and are no longer required for long-term protection or immunity,” the school district’s memo said.

There have also been changes in state and federal COVID-19 policies. The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency will end on May 11, which also ends government funding for testing and vaccinations. And the state Department of Health Services will end a program that conducts COVID-19 testing in schools on April 30, according to the school district.

To keep the mandate going would cost the school money, Stampfli said, though it wasn’t clear how much.

“The shift in response to COVID-19 is moving from pandemic to endemic, meaning COVID-19 is spreading in a community at the normal or expected level and the disease is more stable and manageable,” the memo said.

There are several advantages to eliminating the mandate, Stampfli said.

“I think there are some people that would probably choose to work here because we don’t have the vaccine mandate,” she said.

She didn’t think it would have an effect on the acceptance of the vaccine since there is a high vaccination rate in the district already. But she said it’s more about the fact that the current mandate isn’t up-to-date with what it means to be “fully vaccinated.”

Mixed feelings

Board members had mixed feelings about dropping the mandate, grappling with the politicization of the vaccines, protecting vulnerable staff and students, the ongoing staffing shortages the district faces, and having a useful and up-to-date mandate.

COVID-19 vaccine mandates across different sectors were a controversial point in the pandemic, leading to protests and staffing issues. In January 2022, just weeks after staff was required to have been vaccinated, at least 49 Madison School District staff members left their jobs because they were denied religious exemptions from the vaccine mandate.

“We have medically fragile kids and teachers,” board member Nicki Vander Meulen said. “We will lose teachers, we will lose staff and we will lose families if we remove this mandate.”

She said it was a “hard no” from her on removing the mandate.

“I’m going to struggle to vote to eliminate this mandate, in part because I think the politicization of COVID-19 has really disorientated the way people interact with vaccination,” board president Ali Muldrow said.

Muldrow asked to hear from the same medical experts that advised the district on implementing the mandate in the first place, and other board members asked for more information, like the cost and logistics of continuing the mandate.

The group took no vote on Monday but the mandate will go before the full board at its regular meeting on April 24.

