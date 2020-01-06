Madison School District looking to sustain 'community schools' before possible expansion

The Madison School District is hoping to sustain and strengthen a holistic, wraparound approach to supporting students and their families now in place at four elementary schools before possibly expanding it to other schools.

District staff on Monday briefed the Madison School Board about what's been happening at the four elementaries currently using the "community schools" model, what metrics the district is looking to track their progress and when an expansion could be sought.

"I really want to see MMSD get this right," said board member Cris Carusi. "There's so much opportunity for us to change kids' lives through this kind of a model."

Nichelle Nichols, the district's executive director of equity, partnerships and engagement, said the initial thinking was to expand the model next school year.

But staff are now recommending any expansion not come until the 2021-22 school year to give them more time to explore student outcomes as the model is still in a "validating" stage, she said.

In 2016-17, Leopold and Mendota elementary schools became the district's first community schools, followed by Hawthorne and Lake View elementary schools in 2018-19.