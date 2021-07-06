Madison School District leadership seeing significant turnover this summer

Hernandez came to Madison in 2007, when he took over as principal at Sherman Middle School. After eight years, he moved to East High School and then was promoted to the central office role in 2019.

Clardy came to MMSD in 2012 as the principal at Sennett Middle School, became a deputy chief of schools in 2017 and a chief of schools in 2019.

Ruppel came to MMSD as part of Jennifer Cheatham’s administration in 2013, working as the chief of staff until 2018 and then becoming the chief financial officer.

Nichols joined MMSD as the executive director of family, youth and community engagement in 2015 and changed job titles to her current role in 2019. She had previously worked as the chief academic officer for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and vice president of education and learning for the Urban League of Greater Madison.

Nichols said her “bittersweet” decision to leave followed a year in a “deep, reflective phase,” thinking about her work and how she can best apply her talents.