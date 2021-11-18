Madison School District launches vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds as cases climb

The Madison School District will launch three COVID vaccine clinics in partnership with SSM Health as the number of coronavirus cases climb in the district.
"Cases in the community are also increasing. Our number of cases directly reflects what is happening in the community," district spokesperson Liz Merfeld said.
COVID cases across Dane County have risen nearly 18% over the past two weeks, according to data collected by Public Health Madison and Dane County. The county remains classified as a high transmission area for the virus, despite nearly 75% of residents having received at least one vaccine dose.
The Madison school-based vaccine clinics will provide an opportunity for roughly 380 students ages 5 to 11 to be inoculated and will run on Friday and Saturday at Stephens, Leopold and Thoreau elementary schools.
District personnel worked with schools across Madison to identify areas where vaccine access may be less readily available and school teams surveyed parents to determine interest and demand for vaccination, according to a SSM Health press release.
The events are scheduled for:
- Stephens Elementary (120 S Rosa Road, Madison): Friday, 8-11 a.m.
- Leopold Elementary (2602 Post Road, Madison): Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Thoreau Elementary (3870 Nakoma Road, Madison): Saturday, 3–6 p.m.
Parents are asked to schedule a vaccine appointment for their students in advance.
In Madison, COVID cases have risen steadily since the end of October. The district recorded 71 new cases between Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. In the last 14 days, 735 students and staff were required to quarantine due to close contact; 120 of those required to quarantine were at Allis Elementary and 88 were at Thoreau.
Around Dane County
Around Dane County, the Mount Horeb School District recorded four cases and 14 who were required to quarantine in a district of roughly 2,500 students, during the week of Nov. 9. The Waunakee School District recorded five cases, in a district of roughly 4,400 students, and 16 students who were required to quarantine during the week of Nov. 9. Waunakee has also partnered with SSM Health to form school-based vaccination clinics for students aged 5-11 years old.
The Middleton-Cross Plains School District reported 11 cases and 27 close contacts among students and staff, in a district of roughly 7,500 students, so far, in the week of Nov. 15. Middleton-Cross Plains also hosted a vaccine clinic for students age 5-11 in partnership with area health care providers. The DeForest School District recorded 10 cases and 49 who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 3,800 students, so far during the week of Nov. 15.
The Belleville School District recorded 10 cases and 13 students and staff who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 900 students, during the week of Nov. 12. Belleville planned a vaccination clinic for students age 5-11 years old on Nov. 11 and Dec. 3 at Belleville Elementary School.
The Wisconsin Heights School District recorded 10 cases, in a district of roughly 700 students, between the start of the school year and Thursday, though it appears that number hasn't changed or been updated since the start of the school year.
The Monona Grove School District, with an enrollment of roughly 3,600 students, recorded less than 10 cases among students and staff during the week of Nov. 8. The Stoughton School District recorded 11 cases among students and staff and 41 students and staff members who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 2,900 students, during the week of Nov. 15.
The Cambridge School District recorded 23 cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Nov. 15, in a district of 900 students, and the Verona School District has recorded 15 cases among students and staff in the last seven days, in a district of roughly 5,700 students.
The Oregon School District recorded 17 cases during the week of Nov. 8 in a district of roughly 4,100 students, and the McFarland School District has had a total of 33 cases so far during the week of Nov. 15 in a district of roughly 2,400 students. McFarland will also hold a vaccine clinic for students age 5-11 years old from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 13-14 and Dec. 4-5 at Indian Mound Middle School.