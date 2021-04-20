Madison School District launches campaign to ask community how to best spend $9.5 million

“We want to think big, this will probably be the only time we can actually do that with this amount of money,” she said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the funds are meant to restore and maintain high-quality learning environments and safely reopen schools as soon as possible, as well as mitigate learning loss due to the pandemic.

"You can fund certain programs at $25,000 or $100,000, but the impact on the students can be much bigger," said Leigh Vierstra, an innovation strategist with the district.

The other half of the $18.9 million will go toward early literacy initiatives, staff training and materials, support safety and operational needs relating to COVID-19, academic acceleration and supporting social and emotional health of students as they return to school buildings, among other costs.

About $5 million in previous emergency federal funding was worked into the district's 2020-21 budget for various needs, such as distance learning software, Wi-Fi hotspots, Chromebooks, nurses and nursing assistants, and custodial staffing.