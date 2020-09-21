Madison School District land purchase, state waivers up for board votes Monday night

“It is absolutely the right place for us to build the elementary school,” Ali Muldrow said. “The ability to serve that immediate community effectively and create a school in walking distance of hundreds of children is really powerful.”

Board member Cris Carusi added that she was glad the agreement preserved the urban agriculture opportunities on the property and stressed that there is much left to the process of planning a new school.

“We’ve committed to letting the residents of the south side determine the design and the function of this school,” she said. “The purchase agreements are easy, but we have to make sure that we’re putting participatory processes in place that share power ... in really meaningful ways.”

If the referendum passes, the school would be expected to open in 2023.

Board members approved a plan last month to house a neighborhood elementary school in the new building and move Nuestro Mundo from its leased space in Monona to the Frank Allis building, where most students in the Rimrock neighborhood are zoned to attend.

