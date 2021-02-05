Madison School District kicks off 17th annual Read Your Heart Out event

“It doesn’t matter what book you read, the fact that you take the time to just say, ‘Hey my name is so-and-so, I’m the parent of so-and-so, and I think you guys are amazing,’” she said, complimenting teachers’ work to make students aware of the Black authors and illustrators in the books they’re reading. “I left feeling full — not just filling somebody else’s cup, but my cup was full.”

The 17th year of the event, which is a celebration of National African American Parental Involvement Day, will bring Black community members into virtual classrooms to read to students. Even as it looks different during this period of virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, district Family, Youth & Community Engagement Coordinator Emily Peterson said it’s as important as ever.

“We live in a nation where we do not celebrate our Black families and community members enough,” Peterson said. “It’s an honor and pleasure to be able to coordinate this event and to help schools coordinate this event.”

Some students will see recorded videos of readings from local authors, MMSD staff and parents, while others will have live readers in their Zoom classrooms throughout the month. The specific plans vary by school.