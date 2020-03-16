Madison School District hourly, support staff will receive pay for two weeks of closure

"In this unprecedented and unique situation, district administrators were deeply concerned that the length of time off without pay would create an incredible hardship for some of our hourly employees and their families," LeMonds wrote. "With MMSD facing an extended closure to all of its schools, it was our intent to find a very delicate balance between maintaining our budget, making people whole, and helping support our hourly staff and their families during these incredibly challenging times."

Keillor wrote in his email that substitute teachers are not set to receive any compensation during the time off, though those who were already in long-term substitute positions will receive pay for the remainder of their agreement.

"While we greatly appreciate the Districts action today which will help relieve the financial stress of a thousand employees, we are still concerned that the District has yet to extend that assurance to substitute teachers who may go without pay for the next few weeks," he wrote. "We hope to continue to work on that this week."

Hourly staff who are required to work during the time off, including some custodial, building services, clerical and food services staff designated "essential," will receive time-and-a-half pay for their hours, according to the email from the district.