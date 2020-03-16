Madison School District hourly, support staff will receive pay for two weeks of closure

Hourly and support staff in the Madison Metropolitan School District will receive pay for two of the three weeks when schools are closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The district's decision was announced in an email to staff Sunday night, hours after Public Health Madison and Dane County ordered schools closed beginning immediately.
Madison Teachers Inc. brought the issue up in a letter to interim superintendent Jane Belmore in the middle of last week and again Sunday after the closure announcement in an email to School Board members.
"MTI has been advocating for this for the past week, including numerous communications with the BOE and District Administration over the weekend," MTI executive director Doug Keillor wrote in an email Sunday night. "District employees need the assurance that their pay will continue during the school closures and now they have received that."
Schools are closed through at least April 5, but the closure could extend beyond that depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been six cases identified in Dane County so far.
One of those weeks is the district's spring break, which support and hourly staff will not be paid for per the employee handbook. Teachers will receive their normal pay during the time off, per the same handbook agreement.
Pay is not guaranteed for the hourly workers if the time off of school goes beyond April 6.
MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email that the handbook language that states hourly employees don't get paid on a day off was "initially written in the context of school closings due to weather events or similar, resulting in school closures lasting for only a few days."
"In this unprecedented and unique situation, district administrators were deeply concerned that the length of time off without pay would create an incredible hardship for some of our hourly employees and their families," LeMonds wrote. "With MMSD facing an extended closure to all of its schools, it was our intent to find a very delicate balance between maintaining our budget, making people whole, and helping support our hourly staff and their families during these incredibly challenging times."
Keillor wrote in his email that substitute teachers are not set to receive any compensation during the time off, though those who were already in long-term substitute positions will receive pay for the remainder of their agreement.
"While we greatly appreciate the Districts action today which will help relieve the financial stress of a thousand employees, we are still concerned that the District has yet to extend that assurance to substitute teachers who may go without pay for the next few weeks," he wrote. "We hope to continue to work on that this week."
Hourly staff who are required to work during the time off, including some custodial, building services, clerical and food services staff designated "essential," will receive time-and-a-half pay for their hours, according to the email from the district.
LeMonds wrote that the financial challenges of this time away as it relates to paying staff is "a very complex issue," but that they are "prepared to use emergency funds if necessary."
"In addition to utilizing emergency funds, for the remainder of the school year MMSD will continue to evaluate all expenditures to look for efficiency and budget reductions where appropriate to make up for any resulting deficits," he wrote.
