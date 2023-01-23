Madison School District hoping to boost summer school teacher pay to $40 an hour

To address ongoing staffing shortages, the Madison School District wants to give summer school teachers a raise from $28 per hour to $40 per hour.

"We believe that having this summer program and also securing a competitive rate for our staff will be critically important to continue with the learning loss that happened through the pandemic," said Cindy Green, associate superintendent of teaching and learning.

Last summer, the district bumped summer school staff pay from $25 to $28 after staffing shortages prevented about 600 students from attending summer school. That rate was a decrease from the summer of 2021, though, when the pay for summer school was $25 per hour with a bonus of $15 per hour for a total of $40 per hour, which was paid for by one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The district doesn't need to approve any new funds to provide this raise, and instead, the enrollment for summer school this year will be capped at 4,000 students to be able to hike pay within the already approved budget.

The pay raise increases staffing costs from $2.8 million last year to $3.5 million.

Green said every year the district invites about 7,000 students to apply for summer school, and hears back from about 4,000 to 5,000. On average, about 5,500 students are served. Last year, there were about 3,520 students who were enrolled at the start of summer.

Although no new funding needs to be approved, the School Board will vote on the item next week largely to update the district's handbook to give more flexibility for summer school pay in the future and start the base pay at $28 going forward.

"Summer school is an important tool to maintain and advance academic and social outcomes for our students and our ability to staff this program is important," Madison School Board Member Savion Castro said at a work group meeting Monday. "I am impressed that we have found a way to include some level of pay increase for staff in this program so that we can fully staff it while keeping in the same funding footprint as prior years."

This raise won't be given to any support staff assisting with summer school, however, which gave some board members pause.

"I'm worried about our upcoming budget, but I'm worried about our (special education assistants). We don't have enough of them," said board member Nicki Vander Meulen. "I can't choose one over the other, so it would be a hard no for me."

Others wondered about the sudden jump to $40, which officials said was higher than most surrounding school districts. Castro said raising the teacher pay to $35 and using the excess money to support other staff is a possibility.

This all also comes as the district faces a challenging upcoming budget due to declining enrollment, inflation and an uncertain state budget.

"Even if we have it for this summer, what I'm worried about is what happens next summer if we can't sustain $40," board member Nichelle Nichols said.

The budget ahead

The work group took a first — but broad — look at the upcoming 2023-24 district budget on Monday. The budget will hinge slightly on what the state's upcoming biennial budget allocates for schools.

The state Department of Public Instruction has asked to increase school district revenue limits by $350 per pupil in the 2023-24 school year, and by another $650 per pupil the following year. The state limits how much money a school district can raise from state aid and property taxes, and in the last biennial budget, that ceiling wasn't raised. The 0% increase left a lot of school districts to turn to referendums to raise additional funds, and many are fearful for the future as one-time COVID relief funds run out and prices rise.

If the DPI's request is approved, the Madison School District's revenue limit next year would rise from $377,709,876 to $383,918,010, a 2.22% increase.

Without the school district's 2020 operational referendum, which is in its last year, the district's revenue limit would have declined either way, though.

But even if DPI's request is approved in its entirety, it won't be enough for the district, officials said.

"We're going to have to adapt," said the district's chief financial officer Ross MacPherson.

Over the next few months, the district will piece together the details, many of which may not be known until later in the process. Officials agreed that creating a modest budget was the best place to start because it will be easier to add in items if more funding appears than it would be to take items out.

This means making hard decisions.

'Have to look at everything'

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said classrooms are the top priority when making these decisions but described this as a moment for the district to recalibrate.

"We're going to have to look at everything in this process from our facilities to the academics, how we do different things. And it's not necessarily how we eliminate things but how do we become more efficient?" Jenkins said.

"We have to consider everything a discussion about what we are," he said. "We have to begin to rethink the things that we've done. Just because we've done them this way doesn't mean that it's the best to continue to move in that direction."

Ideas for balancing the budget have included repurposing or cutting 100 open positions and toying with another referendum. Monday night's discussion also included things like changing the way the district's class size policy is implemented.

A draft budget will be unveiled in April, and on July 1 the board will approve the preliminary budget. After more adjustments, a final version will be adopted in the fall.

