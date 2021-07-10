Madison School District hopes to share fall safety protocols in early August

The CDC guidance also recommends physical distancing of at least 3 feet between students inside classrooms, though it also states that distancing should not be a barrier to reopening. Instead, if physical distancing cannot be maintained, the guidance says, “it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking.”

It also does not recommend cohorting — or separating students into groups for the day — vaccinated students together and unvaccinated students together, stating that the school has a responsibility to ensure any cohorting “is done in an equitable manner that does not perpetuate academic, racial, or other tracking.”