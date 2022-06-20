Madison School District high schools administrator to leave post

The Madison School District is losing a second high-ranking administrative official ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

Nelson Render, the district’s chief of secondary schools, announced that he plans to leave the Madison School District to lead the Bibb County School District, in his home state of Georgia, according to a Monday statement from district spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

“Working at (the Madison School District), alongside Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins and serving the Madison school community has been one of the highlights of my career, making this an incredibly difficult decision,” Render said in a statement. “Ultimately, this was a family decision, and for family reasons, I am returning to the state of Georgia to be closer to them. I want to thank all our students, staff and district leaders who made my experience at (the Madison School District) something I will always cherish.”

LeMonds said the district is very grateful for all Render has accomplished.

“The past two years have been very challenging, and throughout the pandemic, his leadership was instrumental in successfully guiding (the Madison School District) high schools through unprecedented times,” he said.

Render joined the district in July 2021.

His departure comes after the district’s chief academic officer, Marvin Pryor, announced his plan to move back to Atlanta full time to be with his wife and children in March.

A number of school building leadership changes were also announced in April in an email from Jenkins to students, staff and families. Among the schools are East, West and Capital High, Sennett Middle School, and Gompers and Henderson elementary schools. The changes came after Pryor’s departure in March.

