Madison School District halts school-based COVID-19 testing services

The Madison School District abruptly halted its contract with COVID Clinic, the vendor used to conduct on-site COVID-19 testing at more than 30 school locations, at the end of February.

Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said the board was told by the district’s chief of staff, Richard McGregory, that they would be switching vendors though no reason was given.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the pause in testing services at school sites was to accommodate the transition to a new vendor.

LeMonds said the decision to switch testing vendors was not made by the district because the vendors were chosen and contracted "solely" by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The state health department also confirmed that the district halted testing services through COVID Clinic, and as of Thursday, the state health department was still gathering information regarding the decision.

"We are aware of (Madison School District) discontinuing services with COVID Clinic, and are gathering information about the situation," DHS spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt said. “Testing remains a critical tool in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, and maintaining the quality and integrity of our testing activities across the state is key."

COVID Clinic, a California company hired as part of a state program to provide COVID-19 testing at Wisconsin schools experienced a bumpy rollout of its testing services across the state in September, with some of the people it has hired saying they were hired for jobs that didn’t exist and the company blaming hiring pressures and state computer glitches.

As of September, the Department of Health Services had assigned about 40 school districts across the state to receive testing services from Huntington Beach-based COVID Clinic. The company told the Wisconsin State Journal in September that it provides rapid antigen and lab-based PCR tests five days per week in 26 school districts, including Madison.

The statewide program was free for school families, students and staff and was being funded with federal money. Districts that opted in to the program were assigned one of 10 providers by DHS. There are 421 public school districts in Wisconsin, but private and independent charter schools were also eligible for the help.

COVID Clinic signed its contract with the state in August and began rolling out services in the last week of that month, it said. With the compressed timeline and the challenges endemic to setting up a new statewide program, at least four of COVID Clinic’s assigned districts dropped the company and some of its 80 Wisconsin hires had found themselves without a school to work at.

This story will be updated.

