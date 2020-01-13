Madison School District finds 'broad support' for 2 referendums; poll suggests passage

According to the district, the facilities referendum would cost the owner of a home valued at $300,000 an extra $202 per year for four years, on average, before coming down to about $158 annually for the remainder of a 20-year bond.

The district is also proposing an operating referendum that could permanently raise the amount of property taxes the district could levy by $36 million.

It would phase in over four years: $8 million in 2020-21, $8 million in 2021-22, $10 million in 2022-23 and $10 million in 2023-24.

Several board members said Monday they would be more comfortable with smaller tax bumps in the first two years, or somewhere between $5 million and $8 million.

Madison voters approved a four-year, $26 million operating referendum in 2016, but the current school year is the last the board is able to exceed revenue limits under that earlier measure. The board has used $22 million of the $26 million in taxing authority.

If certain factors are kept consistent — such as class sizes, employee contributions to health insurance and salary schedules — the district may have to cut from $25 million to $30 million from the budget over the next three years without a new operating referendum, according to Kelly Ruppel, the district's chief financial officer.