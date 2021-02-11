Madison School District federal COVID-19 relief funds not affected by budget committee decision

“We don't currently have a timeline on the new estimates, as it's my understanding that additional information will need to be acquired from school districts after the current school year,” DPI spokesperson Christopher Bucher wrote in an email.

MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel estimated in a budget presentation to the School Board last month that the district would receive between $10 million and $20 million from the federal COVID-19 relief plan approved in December. In that presentation, she suggested potential funding areas include food service, addressing learning loss, technology and mental health services.

In a Feb. 1 email, district spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote the district believed there was “still a long way to go with DPI and the federal approval process, as well as DPI's approval process with MMSD before we can begin to plan around collecting any of these funds.

“MMSD continues to wait for guidance from DPI on what is eligible for funding, and cannot start the budgeting process around this funding until we receive their guidance,” LeMonds wrote. “What we know is that these are one time funds that will be audited and restricted to spending on approved COVID related activities.”

LeMonds added that the funds “cannot be used as revenue for our standard budgetary process.

“Therefore, our standard budgeting process will continue and as we know more we will layer the federal funds into the conversation, however they cannot be used to fund permanent positions' salary and healthcare the largest items in our budget,” he wrote.

