Madison School District eyes 3.3% property tax increase to balance next year's budget

“Our governor has in the budget a full-day 4K proposal; now we might not be seeing much love for it at the state level but this would be the second biennium in a row we’ve seen full-day 4K being advocated for on the state level,” Kelly Ruppel, the district’s chief financial officer, said.

Ruppel said the district was able to close the budget gap by refinancing district debt, using solar energy utility savings and Medicaid reimbursement dollars, decreasing retiree payments due to fewer retirements, and retiring certain equity programs that are now integrated into everyday teaching.

Ruppel also said the district is on track to meet several goals by launching the district’s first virtual learning program, implementing full-day 4K, supporting programs for students with the highest needs, funding a multiyear early literacy program and covering an expected 2% average increase in employee pay based on education and experience, plus a 1.23% inflationary increase to the base wage.

An exact employee raise has not yet been negotiated with the teachers union. Under the 2011 law known as Act 10, the state limits negotiations over base wage increases to inflation.