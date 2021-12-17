Madison School District extends religious exemption review deadline for staff vaccine requirement

The Madison School District is extending its timeline to review staff religious exemptions to the district’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
Appeals are being reviewed by the district’s religious exemptions appeal team and staff will be notified of the team’s decision on Jan. 6, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. Denied staff will then have until Jan. 14 to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The decision to extend the deadline was made following staff feedback and in an effort to provide the review team more time to thoroughly consider each individual appeal to ensure a fair process, LeMonds said.
The district previously reported that more than 98% of its 5,700 full-time and part-time staff, including all MSCR seasonal staff, are fully inoculated against the virus.
The Madison School Board voted unanimously in September to support a mandatory staff vaccination plan proposed by district administration.
Under the previous schedule, staff who did not submit proof of vaccination and hadn’t been approved for a religious or medical exemption by Dec. 20 would have been fired.
Editor's note: This story was corrected to reflect that the district's review timeline, not the application deadline, was extended.