Madison School District extends religious exemption appeal deadline for staff vaccine requirement

The Madison School District will extend the deadline for staff to file an appeal to seek a religious exemption to the district's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
Appeals are being reviewed by the district's religious exemptions appeal team and staff will be notified of the team's decision on Jan. 6, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. Denied staff will then have until Jan. 14 to get at their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The district previously reported that more than 98% of its 5,700 full-time and part-time staff, including all MSCR seasonal staff, are fully inoculated against the virus.
The Madison School Board voted unanimously in September to support a mandatory staff vaccination plan proposed by district administration.
Under the previous schedule, staff who did not submit proof of vaccination and hadn't been approved for a religious or medical exemption by Dec. 20 would have been fired.