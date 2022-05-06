Madison School District extends mask mandate again

The Madison School District is extending its indoor mask mandate yet again and now plans to review that policy every two weeks, the district announced Friday.
The decision to continue masking comes after most other mask requirements have been dropped, even on public transportation, which had been one of the last settings masks were required under an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A federal judge struck down that federal mandate April 18.
Madison is one of the last remaining districts in Dane County to still have a mask mandate in place after others relaxed their policies. Dane County dropped its countywide mask rule on March 1.
The Madison School District cited rising COVID-19 cases locally as a reason for its repeated extension of its mask mandate. The district's team of medical advisors unanimously recommended keeping the policy in place, the district said.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Dane County has been rising steadily over the last several weeks, from 119 on April 7 to 196 on April 21 to 315 on Thursday, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.
People are also reading…
The district said the extension supports "the district’s goal of keeping schools open and students learning safely in person." A spike in COVID-19 cases locally could impact staffing levels, the district added.
A surge in COVID-19 cases in January after winter break exacerbated school staffing shortages and prompted the district to delay its return to in-person learning. The district said it wants to avoid similar problems.
Co-curricular and Madison School & Community Recreation Cares participants and officials will be able to unmask indoors when actively competing in a sporting event or performing. Spectators and coaches are required to continue wearing masks indoors.
Most other Dane County school districts shifted their masking protocol to strongly recommend, as opposed to require, face coverings while in school buildings on March 1, when the Public Health Madison and Dane County emergency masking order expired.
The decision by the city-county health department to lift the mask order was announced earlier in February, after several Democratic governors moved to ease up on mask mandates even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it still recommended masks for students and staff inside school buildings.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in Wisconsin classrooms
This story takes a look at the experience of area educators amid the nationwide push to "ban" critical race theory - a theoretical framework s…
This story was an absolute doozy. I started writing it after the Madison School District accidentally released a long-sought report to the Ist…
This story was written following a second discovery of hidden cameras connected to the district. This time, evidence was found that surveillan…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…