Madison School District experiencing online learning outage
Madison School District experiencing online learning outage

School book and apple
iSTOCK PHOTO

A spokesman for the Madison School District confirmed Monday that a number of students and staff were unable to access an online portal used to facilitate distance learning during the pandemic. 

District spokesman Tim LeMonds said technical issues with a cloud based program called Classlink, used to log in to the online learning platform, were discovered at around 8:00 a.m. which prevented staff and students from logging in to their devices.

Students who logged in to the network between 7:30 and 8:00 a.m. were not impacted by the outage, LeMonds said. 

"This is a global issue and it is affecting MMSD and many other school districts across the country and Wisconsin," LeMonds said.

This is at least the second time during the 2020-21 school year the district has experienced a technical problem with the online learning platform that barred students and staff from connecting during a school day. 

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Classlink was still offline. LeMonds said the district will decide whether to void attendance for the day due to the outage. 

At 11:00 a.m. the district determined attendance will not be taken for the day due to the disruption in Classlink service. 

The online learning services was back online by noon. 

