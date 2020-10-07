 Skip to main content
Madison School District experiences virtual learning outage
Madison School District experiences virtual learning outage

School book and apple
iStock photo

The Madison School District experienced a digital hiccup on Tuesday due to technical difficulties with a cloud-based program used by the district to deliver classes online.

The program, called ClassLink, temporarily blocked students and staff from logging in to online classes Tuesday morning. The district was told the outage occurred just before 9 a.m. and lasted just over two hours, district spokesman Tim LeMonds said in an email.

According to the school district’s Twitter account, the problem was global and not unique to the district.

The outage affected students who hadn’t already logged in for the day, so the majority of students were not affected, according to LeMonds.

“Given the difficulty many students had in connecting with their classroom activities, we are taking measures to ensure that no students will be negatively impacted by attendance today,” LeMonds said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he had not heard from ClassLink regarding the cause of the outage but LeMonds said the district will continue to work with the company to “ensure system reliability.”

