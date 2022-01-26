Madison School District experiences some relief as COVID cases drop

The Madison School District is feeling some relief as COVID cases have dropped significantly after reaching a record high.

The district recorded 431 new cases during the week of Jan. 17 — the second full week of in-person learning since winter break — down from 817 in the previous reporting period.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds attributed the decrease in cases to COVID mitigation planning and implementation that took place during the week of Jan. 3, after Superintendent Carlton Jenkins moved to delay the return to in-person learning following winter break.

“The recent downward trajectory in positive cases is indeed good news for (the Madison School District),” LeMonds said in an email. “We are also holding on to hope, the recent decline in positive case numbers is a sign the spread of the omicron variant may be hitting a plateau, which was earlier forecast to happen at the end of this month.”

Over the last 14 days, 171 staff members tested COVID positive, along with 1,077 students, in a district of roughly 26,000 students and 5,000 staff members.

The district stopped collecting data on the number of close contacts on Jan. 10, around the same time they announced they will end contact tracing efforts, due to staffing constraints, and decrease quarantine time from 10 days to five days for those who test positive.

Other Dane County districts that have implemented five-day quarantine for positive COVID cases include Oregon, Middleton-Cross Plains, Verona, Monona Grove, Belleville and Sun Prairie.

The infection rate among children in Dane County has continued to decline, with about 215 cases per 100,000 children ages 5 to 7, 354 cases per 100,000 children ages 8 to 11 and 271 cases per 100,000 children ages 12-17.

SSM Health and the Madison School District continue to offer on-site vaccination clinics for students ages 5 to 11. The clinics, which provide scheduled vaccination times for students, will take place at the following sites:

Kennedy Elementary: Feb. 1 beginning at 3 p.m.

Lindbergh Elementary: Feb. 4 beginning at 9 a.m.

Hawthorne Elementary: Feb. 10 beginning at 3 p.m.

Most of Dane County school districts also saw a drop in the number of cases and quarantines in the past week.

Around the county

Here are the latest infection and quarantine figures for other area school districts:

Mount Horeb (2,500 students): 181 cases during the past week. The Mount Horeb School Board voted on Nov. 27 to end required quarantines for those identified as a close contact to a COVID-19 case.

Waunakee (4,400): 83 cases and required 50 to quarantine during the past week.

Middleton-Cross Plains (7,500): 55 cases and 51 close contacts among students and staff this past week. The district adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.

DeForest (3,800): 53 cases and 160 quarantined this week.

Belleville (900): 14 cases and 23 close contacts last week. The district adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.

Monona Grove (3,600): 104 cases among students and staff last week. The district adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.

Stoughton (2,900): 51 cases among students and staff and 89 students and staff members quarantined last week.

Cambridge (900): 173 cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Jan. 20.

Verona (5,700): 157 cases among students and staff in the past seven days. The district adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.

Oregon (4,100): 57 cases last week. The district adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.

McFarland (2,400): 22 active cases on Wednesday.

Sun Prairie (8,300): 228 cases in the past seven days. The district adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.

Wisconsin Heights (700): 178 cases between the start of the school year and Wednesday.

