Madison School District expects to update 2020-21 budget into summer, fall

“A lot of that uncertainty is just allowing our public health organizations to take in as much data as possible to give guidance on what’s a safe way to conduct school in the future,” board member Savion Castro said. “We’ve got to be humbled by that uncertainty.”

That uncertainty will also affect board members’ amendment proposals. Those would normally be due in early June for staff to discuss with board members how to balance the changes financially, but given the uncertainty this year, Ruppel said, “If the board wanted to forego the amendment process for now I could see potentially opening it up in August.”

Carusi, while reminding her fellow board members that it’s their budget, acknowledged the difficulty of that process this year and board members agreed they needed to be flexible with amendments.