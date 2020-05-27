Madison School District examining reopening guidance as it plans for fall semester

"That will certainly cause challenges as far as transportation," Wiese said. "It's a possibility that transportation may be one of the limiting factors we're going to consider when we plan for the fall. There are only so many buses, only so many bus drivers and only so much money."

He said district administration is also exploring what sort of staffing would be needed to serve lunch in classrooms, what types of meals could be served and how cleanup would happen.

"The guidelines are certainly things that we will use just as that — as guidelines," Wiese said.

Belmore said she hopes the district can make a decision on the fall semester by the end of July, so August can be used to prepare for the 2020-21 school year. But the district will have to be flexible in case external factors derail the district's plans, she said.

Also during the news conference, district officials said students, except for seniors, who are using a district-owned Chromebook or tablet for online learning can keep them over the summer, even if they aren't enrolled in summer school.

Next superintendent

Belmore said the School Board hopes to announce the next superintendent by July 20.