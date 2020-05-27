Madison School District examining reopening guidance as it plans for fall semester

Temperature checks, desks spaced 6 feet apart and lunch in the classroom could be part of the daily routine for Madison students as the school district weighs how or if it can reopen school buildings in the fall.
Those are some of the options the district is considering as federal, state and local agencies provide guidance on how schools could safely resume in-person instruction in the fall during the COVID-19 pandemic, interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said during an online news conference Wednesday.
And a transition back into school buildings could be led by Belmore's permanent successor as the School Board hopes to announce its replacement pick for superintendent by late July after members' first choice backed out of the job this spring.
Belmore and other administrators stressed the district hasn't made a decision on what approach to teaching it will take come September and is continuing to explore several options ranging from completely face-to-face, fully online or a hybrid of both.
But Dane County's release last week of its phased-in Forward Dane reopening plan and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the district examining the feasibility of recommended safety precautions.
"We're in the process right now of creating some models and plans that we think we could move forward with in the fall," Belmore said. "We're certainly looking closely at all of those guidelines."
Jay Affeldt, executive director of student and staff support, said any plan to return would include a focus on physical distancing and maybe adjusting the school schedule to allow for daily health screening questions and temperature checks.
Reopening in the fall would also have a strong focus on handwashing and frequent cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, he said. The district is also considering the use of face masks.
Earlier this month, the CDC updated its guidance on reopening schools, which includes recommendations such as:
- Spacing desks at least 6 feet apart with all desks facing the same direction.
- Installing plastic barriers in areas distance can't be maintained, such as reception desks.
- Having staff and students, particularly older students, wear face masks as much as feasible.
- Serving students lunch in classrooms instead of in a cafeteria.
Belmore said some of the current guidance from the CDC, which could keep evolving throughout the summer, is attainable, and other recommendations might not be.
Chad Wiese, executive director of building services, said keeping 6 feet apart on a school bus — as the CDC is recommending — would be difficult.
"That will certainly cause challenges as far as transportation," Wiese said. "It's a possibility that transportation may be one of the limiting factors we're going to consider when we plan for the fall. There are only so many buses, only so many bus drivers and only so much money."
He said district administration is also exploring what sort of staffing would be needed to serve lunch in classrooms, what types of meals could be served and how cleanup would happen.
"The guidelines are certainly things that we will use just as that — as guidelines," Wiese said.
Belmore said she hopes the district can make a decision on the fall semester by the end of July, so August can be used to prepare for the 2020-21 school year. But the district will have to be flexible in case external factors derail the district's plans, she said.
Also during the news conference, district officials said students, except for seniors, who are using a district-owned Chromebook or tablet for online learning can keep them over the summer, even if they aren't enrolled in summer school.
Next superintendent
Belmore said the School Board hopes to announce the next superintendent by July 20.
The board's first choice for the job — Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of Seguin, Texas, schools — walked away in April from the job he accepted this winter, saying he was committed to helping his community get through the coronavirus pandemic.
Gutierrez was supposed to start as superintendent on Monday. Instead, a new application window for the job closes Saturday, and the board will interview candidates in June.
The goal is to have a new superintendent in place Aug. 1, said Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff, head of human resources.
