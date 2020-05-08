Madison School District estimates $1.5M spent on COVID-19 response so far

The district also estimates it could receive $3 million from the federal $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which includes $30.7 billion targeted for educational institutions.

While there are several sources of money for schools in federal coronavirus relief packages, the estimated $3 million from a fund for elementary and secondary schools is "likely our only significant federal funding source," the memo said, and an actual dollar amount likely won't be known until June.

With students and staff absent from school buildings, the district is netting some savings on utilities, the memo said, but given the age of the structures, "they are never really fully shut down."

Canceled conferences staff were supposed to attend and a drop in employees being reimbursed for travel and mileage could result in some money to be repurposed next school year, the memo said. And while schools aren't buying certain supplies now like sticky notes and crayons, the costs may appear in the future.

"Purchasing that might not have occurred this spring is likely to simply just occur in the fall and then again next spring on the normal purchasing cycle," the memo said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.