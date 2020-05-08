Madison School District estimates $1.5M spent on COVID-19 response so far

With unexpected costs in cleaning, connecting students to the internet and shipping supplies, the Madison School District estimates it has spent approximately $1.5 million, so far, adjusting to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the closure of schools.
A district memo released Friday provides the most comprehensive picture at this point of the financial cost the public health crisis is having on the state's second largest school district, where savings can be made and potential pots of money to cover the expenses.
The 11-page memo, written by the district's chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel, was made public Friday as part of the agenda for a Madison School Board meeting Monday where next year's budget will be discussed.
The memo said the district has already collected a majority of its revenue for the 2019-20 school year, but the unexpected expenditures will have it "looking to recoup costs or move funding from other budgeted sources when possible."
The cost of pandemic-related expenses so far are estimated at:
- $80,000 for printing, ordering and shipping paper instructional materials and packets.
- $500,000 to $900,000 for increasing Wi-Fi access for students, such as purchasing hotspots, by the time the work is complete.
- $100,000 in shipping electronic devices like Chromebooks for students to participate in online learning.
The memo also includes other expenses like "essential staff pay" for custodians, food service workers and tech support positions, online mental health support for students, and extra cleaning and safety supplies. But estimated dollar figures aren't attached to them.
Since March 12 — the second-to-last day of in-person classes for Madison students — the district's food service department has seen a loss in revenue as it provides thousands of free meals to students, regardless of whether they are on free or reduced lunch, according to the memo.
Federal funds and grants have helped cover some of the cost for the approximately 3,500 meals given out each day, the memo said.
Madison School & Community Recreation — the district's after-school and community programming arm — gets property tax revenue to operate, the memo said, but it also relies on participant fees to balance its budget that aren't being collected with classes and programs canceled.
The final numbers on how much the pandemic will cost the district this school year won't be known until after the fiscal year ends on June 30.
To pay for some of the added costs, the Madison School District has been awarded grants, including:
- $50,000 from the Rennebohm Foundation for printing and Wi-Fi access.
- $138,000 from the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health's Wisconsin Partnership Program to pay for nurses and social workers to support families over the summer.
- $35,000 from the UW-Madison charitable variety show Humorology for weekend snacks for students.
The district also estimates it could receive $3 million from the federal $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which includes $30.7 billion targeted for educational institutions.
While there are several sources of money for schools in federal coronavirus relief packages, the estimated $3 million from a fund for elementary and secondary schools is "likely our only significant federal funding source," the memo said, and an actual dollar amount likely won't be known until June.
With students and staff absent from school buildings, the district is netting some savings on utilities, the memo said, but given the age of the structures, "they are never really fully shut down."
Canceled conferences staff were supposed to attend and a drop in employees being reimbursed for travel and mileage could result in some money to be repurposed next school year, the memo said. And while schools aren't buying certain supplies now like sticky notes and crayons, the costs may appear in the future.
"Purchasing that might not have occurred this spring is likely to simply just occur in the fall and then again next spring on the normal purchasing cycle," the memo said.
