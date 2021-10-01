Madison School District enrollment up 162 students over last year

Enrollment in the Madison School District has increased by 162 students for the 2021-2022, compared to the previous school year, the district said Friday.
The increase in enrollment didn't come close to making up for the loss of more than 1,000 students who left the district between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, however.
The increase in enrollment could boost state funding, but only slightly, compared to the previous year. A portion of state school aid is doled out to districts per student, and a district’s enrollment affects how much money it receives in state equalization aid.
Students in grades 1-12 accounted for an increase of 216 students compared to the previous school year, while students in preschool and grades 4K through kindergarten accounted for a decrease of 54 students compared to the previous school year.
A student count on the third Friday of September showed 0.6% more students in the district than the previous year. It is unclear what the increase in enrollment will mean for school district funding.
The district is expected to receive $3.4 million in one-time funds from a pot of money earmarked for K-12 education by Gov. Tony Evers in the 2021-22 biennium and separately $70.6 million through federal COVID relief aid for K-12 schools, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER.
The district’s first installment, ESSER I, was approximately $9.2 million and had already been exhausted by the end of the 2020-21 school year.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told the Wisconsin State Journal in July the district does not anticipate using the additional, one-time funds to cover salary increases or other ongoing costs. Instead, the funds will be used to cover things such as redesigning classrooms and addressing student mental health concerns.
School district officials did not respond to requests for comment Friday evening.