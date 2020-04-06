× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Madison Metropolitan School District officials continue to adjust in the wake of school closures, teachers will begin providing virtual learning Monday.

Schools have been closed since March 16 at the order of local public health officials to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. They are to remain closed until at least April 24 under an order from Gov. Tony Evers.

While some districts shifted quickly to virtual learning for students, MMSD provided enrichment materials for the first three weeks — one of which was scheduled Spring Break — for students and families to access.

Beginning Monday, it will be slightly more robust, though interim superintendent Jane Belmore stressed Friday that they are “easing into virtual learning,” and staff expect the program to “continue to grow and evolve” in the coming weeks.

“We are focusing first on our students’ social and emotional needs as they become reconnected with their teachers and hopefully their classmates,” Belmore said in a Friday afternoon MMSD virtual news conference.

Staff spent the week of March 30 receiving professional development and planning time for the transition.

Lisa Kvistad, the district’s assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said the first week will not involve instruction, necessarily, as they “really have teachers re-engage with students, reconnect with them and support these families in these very challenging circumstances.”

Students will have different expected hours of learning based on grade, Kvistad said. The district worked to develop those hours with surrounding districts:

4K: 1-1.5 hours per day

K-2: 1.5-2 hours per day

3-5: 2-2.5 hours per day

6-12: 3 hours per day maximum

Kvistad stressed that not all of those hours should be spent in front of a screen, as they could also include wellness activities, art, writing and other non-screen activities.

“First and foremost, we want to engage with families, we want to let them know that we think our plan is flexible,” she said.

Some students will not have their devices at home by Monday, but the district is working with UPS to ship more than 6,000 devices to students. Director of building services Chad Wiese said some high school students who left devices at school before the closure will be able to pick them up on Monday or Tuesday curbside, “similar to what you’d do with takeout food.”

Before the district had outlined its plan publicly, Edgewood College School of Education dean Tim Slekar told the Cap Times that it’s important at a time of crisis and adjustment like this to focus on the emotional well-being of students, especially given how broad of a role schools play in many students’ lives.

“All of those social support systems that the public school plays, which is huge, it’s gone,” Slekar said. “It’s not just about numeracy and literacy and looking at ‘keeping up the test scores.’”

The specific plan for student grades is still being determined, MMSD staff said during the news conference, but director of Personalized Pathways and secondary programming Cindy Green said they want to ensure that “grading should help and support students and not harm students at this time.”

“It’s really important that we lead with compassion and lead with a ton of flexibility,” Green said. “We don’t want this to negatively impact students’ grades at any grade level.”

For students with disabilities, executive director of student services John Harper said they’ve been trying to navigate “one of the most complex areas to solve” through virtual learning.

Some services in students’ individualized education plans like speech and language therapy can be provided virtually relatively simply. Others, like physical or occupational therapy, will be more complicated, but Harper said they’re looking at ideas like using Zoom or Google Classroom for therapists to work with students’ caregivers or YouTube videos to model for students.

Expectations for students, staff and families are listed on the district’s new virtual learning website, which launched Friday. They include students making contact with teachers for support or concerns and accessing their Google Classroom each day to view classwork and assignments.

Staff expectations include communicating working hours and office hours to students and teachers, checking in with students on how they are doing academically, socially and emotionally and taking attendance on Wednesday and Friday of the first week and every Friday thereafter.

Families are asked to communicate with teachers if they have concerns about virtual learning, do their best to establish a place at home to minimize distractions for their student and work to create a routine for learning at home.

Slekar said he hopes districts around the country “let teachers really do the things that they know how to do” while adjusting to a new reality.

“Let them be the artists they are, let them be the professionals they are,” he said. “Let all of that expertise, all of that artistry bubble up from these professional teachers. You’re going to see that students are going to be well-served.”

