Madison School District drops mask mandate for graduation

Mask requirements for this weekend's graduation ceremonies have been dropped, the Madison School District announced Thursday.

The use of face coverings will now be optional for students, families, guests, and staff at outdoor graduation ceremonies, but the district is asking that attendees maintain six feet of distance between families.

The decision came after concerns were raised over the high heat index forecast for the weekend, district spokesman Tim LeMonds said in a statement, and after the Dane County mask mandate was lifted earlier this month.

"The district is asking its Graduates to bring a mask with them in the event they need to go inside the building, as masks are required inside schools," he said. "Additionally, health experts continue to recommend unvaccinated individuals continue wearing masks."

The district planned 13 in-person graduation ceremonies this spring after canceling plans last year due to the pandemic, and most will take place at outdoor venues to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.