Madison School District discusses reopening in livestreamed public hearing

To help protect against a COVID-19 outbreak within schools, the district plans to include health screenings, such as temperature checks, each day for students and staff. District leaders are also considering the use of rapid testing for those who are exposed to students or staff who test positive.

The district said it has more than 50,000 student masks available and has been “stockpiling” personal protective equipment for the past six months to help mitigate the spread of the virus in schools. Hand sanitizer and cleaning kits will be provided in each classroom, and the school building HVAC system has been updated to circulate fresh, filtered air in classrooms throughout the day. The plumbing system underwent a “clean sweep” as well to make sure the water in bathrooms and classrooms is safe.

During in-person learning, students would eat lunches in their classrooms but would be able to go outside for recess and outdoor learning. Bus transportation to and from school would be provided, but students would be required to sit one per seat.

“We’re trying to move from this mindset of what education formerly looked like because that’s not going to be what students go back into,” Clardy said.