Madison School District declares victory on $350M in referendums

With more than two-thirds of precincts counted and a comfortable lead, the Madison School District declared victory Tuesday on a pair of referendums worth $350 million on the presidential election ballot.

In a statement, the district thanked voters for the "successful" outcome of the $317 million capital referendum — largely targeted at renovating the aging high schools — and a $33 million operating referendum that would permanently increase the district's operating budget.

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins is scheduled to hold a news conference on the election results — which were not fully reported by 9 p.m. but had both referendums seeing a lead of more than 50 percentage points — at 9:30 p.m.

Melinda Heinritz, the executive director of the Foundation for Madison's Public Schools, which championed support for the referendums through its advocacy arm's Vote Yes to Invest campaign, expressed gratitude to the voters for supporting the referendums.

Voters “were willing to take a leap of faith that these investments are critical to our district now and over the course of time,” Heinritz said. “Our district colleagues have been working for literally years toward this moment.”