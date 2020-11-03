Madison School District declares victory on $350M in referendums

With more than two-thirds of precincts counted and a comfortable lead, the Madison School District declared victory Tuesday on a pair of referendums worth $350 million on the presidential election ballot.
In a statement, the district thanked voters for the "successful" outcome of the $317 million capital referendum — largely targeted at renovating the aging high schools — and a $33 million operating referendum that would permanently increase the district's operating budget.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins is scheduled to hold a news conference on the election results — which were not fully reported by 9 p.m. but had both referendums seeing a lead of more than 50 percentage points — at 9:30 p.m.
Melinda Heinritz, the executive director of the Foundation for Madison's Public Schools, which championed support for the referendums through its advocacy arm's Vote Yes to Invest campaign, expressed gratitude to the voters for supporting the referendums.
Voters “were willing to take a leap of faith that these investments are critical to our district now and over the course of time,” Heinritz said. “Our district colleagues have been working for literally years toward this moment.”
“It starts with our community members as voters stepping up and giving our district the resources it needs to prepare our kids for great futures.”
If election returns hold, the operating referendum would permanently raise state-imposed revenue limits, allowing the district to collect more money in property taxes.
It would phase in over four years: $6 million in 2020-21; $8 million more in 2021-22; $9 million more in 2022-23; and $10 million more in 2023-24, resulting in up to $33 million more in permanent spending.
The capital referendum would direct $280 million to revitalize the four main high schools. Each East, La Follette, Memorial and West would receive $70 million for additions and renovations, such updating science labs, replacing decades-old mechanical systems and upgrading athletic facilities.
It also would result in a new elementary school in the Moorland-Rimrock neighborhood south of the Beltline for a cost of $25 million to $30 million and consolidate the alternative Capital High into a renovated Hoyt School building on the Near West Side for $6 million.
In recent years, Madison voters have largely supported referendums, with the last four before this year passing by at least 2:1 margins. The last time a referendum failed was in 2005.
Major construction and renovation would begin in the summer of 2022 with a goal of wrapping up all the projects before the start of the 2024-25 school year.
Suburban results
Outside of Madison, four other Dane County school districts had referendums on the ballot.
The Deerfield School District was asking voters to approve an operating referendum to raise an additional $500,000 in operating cash a year for the next five years. Waunakee similarly has an operating referendum to levy an additional $2.1 million each year over the next five years.
The Monona Grove School District was looking to get passed an operating referendum to raise $3.7 million in each of the next four years.
On the western end of the county, the Wisconsin Heights School District had a $27 million capital referendum on the ballot to build a new elementary school on land next to the existing middle and high school building, which would also see renovations.
