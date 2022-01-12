Madison School District COVID cases soar as omicron wreaks havoc across Dane County

COVID cases more than doubled between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9 in the Madison School District, with 703 recorded on Wednesday, the highest that number has been since the start of the school year.
The new record number of cases in the last week makes up roughly one third of the district's 2,184 cumulative cases so far, for the 2021-22 school year. Just last week the district recorded its now-second-highest case count of 297 cases in a seven-day period.
Over the last 14 days, 328 staff members tested COVID positive along with 626 students.
The district, with an enrollment of roughly 26,000 students and 5,000 staff members, recorded 1,196 close contacts in the past 14 days, compared with 804 close contacts recorded in the previous two-week period.
Memorial High School recorded 98 cases and 355 close contacts, East High School recorded 84 cases and 153 close contacts, West High School recorded 76 cases and 182 close contacts and La Follette High School recorded 70 cases and 172 close contacts. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds pointed out that the increase in cases connected to Madison schools were recorded when students were out of the building during extended winter break for the first part of the week and online-learning for the second part of the week. There have been no school or classroom closures due to COVID-19 cases since in-person classes resumed on Monday, he said.
Dane County also set COVID-19 records again Wednesday, with health officials reporting a pandemic high of 202 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, topping Tuesday’s total of 197, and 2,257 new cases, up from the previous record Tuesday of 2,127.
Among the patients in hospitals with COVID-19, 43 were in intensive care, up from 41 Tuesday and near the county’s pandemic high of 49 in November 2020, before vaccines became available.
Statewide, as of Wednesday, a record 2,278 patients were in hospitals with COVID-19, including a record 488 in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. All counties had critically high levels of COVID-19 activity, said the state Department of Health Services, which reported 10,277 new cases.
Public Health Madison and Dane County, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the state Department of Public Instruction all advised schools to decrease quarantine time for those who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days, in line with the federal Center for Disease Control who recently shifted their quarantine guidance as well.
The federal and state health agencies said those who test positive need to quarantine for just five days if they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms or symptoms have resolved or are improving after five days, followed by five days of wearing a well-fitting mask to minimize the risk of infecting others—regardless of their vaccination status.
Science shows that the majority of COVID transmission happens early in the illness, state health officials said in a letter to school districts on Monday.
COVID-19 cases across Dane County have increased more than 43% during the past two weeks, while hospitalizations connected to the virus have increased more than 25%, according to data collected by Public Health Madison and Dane County. The county remains classified as a high transmission area for the virus, despite nearly 78% of residents having completed an initial vaccination series, and more than 58% of previously vaccinated eligible residents having received a booster.
The infection rate among children in Dane County has spiked, with about 253 cases per 100,000 children ages 5-7, 370 cases per 100,000 children ages 8-11 and 459 cases per 100,000 children ages 12-17.
SSM Health and the Madison School District will again offer on-site vaccination clinics for students ages 5-11. The events, which provide scheduled vaccination times for students, will take place at the following sites:
- Lindbergh Elementary: Jan. 14 beginning at 9 a.m.
- Hawthorne Elementary: Jan. 20 beginning at 3 p.m.
- Kennedy Elementary: Feb. 1 beginning at 3 p.m.
- Lindbergh Elementary: Feb. 4 beginning at 9 a.m.
- Hawthorne Elementary: Feb. 10 beginning at 3 p.m.
The Madison School District held its first school-based vaccine clinics for students ages 5-11 in November, providing an opportunity for roughly 380 students to be inoculated at Stephens, Leopold and Thoreau elementary schools.
In Madison, COVID cases have risen steadily since the end of October. All Dane County school districts also saw significant increases in the number of cases and quarantines in the past two weeks.
Around the county
Here are the latest infection and quarantine figures for other area school districts:
- Mount Horeb: 83 cases during the past week in a district of 2,500 students. The Mount Horeb School Board voted on Nov. 27 to end required quarantines for those identified as close contact to a COVID-19 case.
- Waunakee: 124 cases and required 120 to quarantine during the past week in a district of 4,400 students.
- Middleton-Cross Plains: 115 cases and 104 close contacts among students and staff this past week in a district of 7,500 students. The Middleton-Cross Plains School District adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.
- DeForest: 90 cases and 210 quarantined this week in a district of 3,800 students.
- Belleville: 25 cases and 65 close contacts last week in a district of 900 students. The Belleville School District adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.
- Wisconsin Heights: 92 cases between the start of the school year and Wednesday in a district of 700.
- Monona Grove: 145 cases among students and staff last week in a district of 3,600. The Monona Grove School District adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.
- Stoughton: 91 cases among students and staff and 181 students and staff members quarantined last week in a district of 2,900.
- Cambridge: 93 cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Jan. 7 in a district of 900 students.
- Verona: 254 cases among students and staff in the past seven days in a district of 5,700 students. The Verona Area School District adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.
- Oregon: 76 cases last week in a district of 4,100 students. The Oregon School District adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.
- McFarland: 58 active cases on Wednesday in a district of 2,400.
- Sun Prairie: 72 cases in the past seven days in a district of 8,300. The Sun Prairie Area School District plans to adopt the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance on Jan. 18.
- Marshall: 111 cases between the start of the school year and Jan. 5 in a district of roughly 1,100.
The Deerfield School District did not respond to a request for cumulative COVID case count.
State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.
