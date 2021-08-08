Madison School District continues to seek bus drivers as school year approaches

LeMonds said the district had cut down the need for about 30 drivers in half since the recruitment campaign began. A video recruiting drivers included MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins, Badger Bus owner and driver John Meier and multiple bus drivers.

“We need people to help,” Meier said. “We’re looking for people that have the time that want to commit to doing a really, really neat job.”

According to the district’s website, yellow bus routes are expected to be posted in mid-August “or shortly thereafter.”

“Parents have been really patient and understanding when they’ve reached out,” public information officer Liz Merfeld said. “We definitely appreciate that.”

