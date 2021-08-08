Madison School District continues to seek bus drivers as school year approaches

As a bus driver shortage continues, the Madison Metropolitan School District and Badger Bus are increasing efforts to recruit with a month left until the 2021-22 school year begins.
It’s uncertain how a shortage into the school year would affect routes, as MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds noted that the district’s enrollment period just opened on Thursday. LeMonds called bus routing a “complicated puzzle” every year that requires some adjusting in the first week of the school year.
“We’re planning for every student (to ride a bus),” LeMonds said. “However, we know that there’s a certain percentage that will not ride the bus.
“There’s going to be that first week of figuring that out, then we’ll be able to much better consolidate routes and figure out what the plan would be based on the actual ridership.”
Badger Bus provides transportation services for all MMSD elementary students and some in middle school.
Right across the district’s attendance area border, the Verona Area School District — which contracts with Badger Bus for all of its bus transportation — has announced it will “triple-route” some buses, meaning drivers make three loops each morning and afternoon. That requires a change in school start times for some.
LeMonds said MMSD is “doing everything we can to avoid any delays (on) start times or anything like that.” He added that the driver shortage is not new this school year.
“We’ve always been able to manage those without any disruptions, so that’s what we’re hoping for,” he said.
Incentives from Badger Bus for new drivers include paying for a commercial driver's license and all training as well as a $5,000 sign-on bonus. The job starts pay at $20 per hour, with higher wages for experienced drivers, and flexibility in number of hours worked each week.
LeMonds said the district had cut down the need for about 30 drivers in half since the recruitment campaign began. A video recruiting drivers included MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins, Badger Bus owner and driver John Meier and multiple bus drivers.
“We need people to help,” Meier said. “We’re looking for people that have the time that want to commit to doing a really, really neat job.”
According to the district’s website, yellow bus routes are expected to be posted in mid-August “or shortly thereafter.”
“Parents have been really patient and understanding when they’ve reached out,” public information officer Liz Merfeld said. “We definitely appreciate that.”
