Madison School District considers requiring fewer credits for graduation amid pandemic

“We know that with little to no direct instruction and also in a time that every family is in a different situation in what they’re dealing with in their homes, the grading should help and support students and not harm students at this time,” Green said.

The state requires a minimum of 15 credits for graduates: Four in English; three each in math, science and social studies; one-and-a-half in physical education and one-half in health. The state also requires a civics exam, but MMSD plans to request a waiver for that requirement, according to Monday’s presentation.

Districts are allowed to add onto those base 15 credits, and the state superintendent “encourages school boards to require an additional 8.5 credits selected from any combination of vocational education (career and technical education), foreign languages, fine arts, and other courses,” according to a March 26 memo from the state Department of Public Instruction.

MMSD policy requires 22 credits, including one-half credit in financial literacy or consumer education, one credit in the humanities and “as many elective courses … as necessary in order to complete the remaining total credit requirements.”