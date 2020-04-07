Madison School District considers requiring fewer credits for graduation amid pandemic

Madison Metropolitan School District seniors may need fewer credits to graduate this year.
The School Board discussed Monday a staff proposal to lower the required credits from the district’s 22 to the state-minimum 15. A vote is expected later this month on the change, which would also authorize applying for a waiver from the civics exam requirement and removing the humanities requirement.
The proposed change would apply only for 2020 graduates, as schools remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic through at least April 24. Some states have closed them for the remainder of the school year, but such action has not taken place in Wisconsin.
“There is a significant number of students that this will help tremendously, and I think there’s many students that don’t need this,” said Cindy Green, MMSD director of Personalized Pathways and secondary programs.
The presentation Monday also outlined permanent changes to the policy, which would create specific language for Capital High School graduates, remove language regarding the four-block schedule, provide flexibility in how to earn the financial literacy credit and create more opportunities for the Physical Education Replacement Credit.
Board members generally seemed to support lowering the credit requirement for graduation this year given the ongoing transition to online learning and unknowns about the length of school closures.
MMSD began virtual learning Monday with a focus on reconnecting students and teachers and getting to know the medium. More formal instruction is expected to begin next week, and district officials outlined the expectations and planned hours of instruction for students during a virtual press conference Friday.
“We certainly know that in a virtual learning environment it is not our intent nor is it possible to replicate, for a high schooler, a seven-period day in the amount of time that we’re recommending virtually,” said assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad.
Officials also said Friday that they want grading practices, which were still being finalized, to not hurt students.
“We know that with little to no direct instruction and also in a time that every family is in a different situation in what they’re dealing with in their homes, the grading should help and support students and not harm students at this time,” Green said.
The state requires a minimum of 15 credits for graduates: Four in English; three each in math, science and social studies; one-and-a-half in physical education and one-half in health. The state also requires a civics exam, but MMSD plans to request a waiver for that requirement, according to Monday’s presentation.
Districts are allowed to add onto those base 15 credits, and the state superintendent “encourages school boards to require an additional 8.5 credits selected from any combination of vocational education (career and technical education), foreign languages, fine arts, and other courses,” according to a March 26 memo from the state Department of Public Instruction.
MMSD policy requires 22 credits, including one-half credit in financial literacy or consumer education, one credit in the humanities and “as many elective courses … as necessary in order to complete the remaining total credit requirements.”
Green said the credits could be earned through the summer, if necessary. She added that staff are working on a way to count the work students did through March 13 toward whatever work might need to be made up in the summer rather than having students start from scratch with classes, even if they do not take part in virtual learning options this spring.
Board member Savion Castro worried if students would be punished by postsecondary institutions if they had fewer credits, but Green said they are “seeing a lot of flexibility for our seniors in a lot of statements that have come out across the nation” from those institutions.
“We’re thinking deeply about the implications for our ninth through 11th graders," Green said. "I think our seniors will have plenty of flexibility because of the times that we’re in."
She acknowledged they were working with students to make sure they were considering what requirements postsecondary institutions might have for classes, though.
Staff are accepting feedback from board members on the policy changes until April 17.
