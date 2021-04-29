Madison School District completes phased-in return to in-person instruction

There will be one more group of students to return, as students in grades 6-12 have one more opt-in period, with any that choose to move from virtual instruction to in-person able to make that choice on a survey May 3-7 and return May 25. Students can switch from in-person back to virtual at any time.

Students are learning through concurrent instruction, with teachers teaching students online and in the classroom at the same time. For grades K-5, students are in-person Tuesday through Friday, while middle and high school students are limited to two days in-person per week, while they learn online for the others.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.