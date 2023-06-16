District human resources staff did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Documents released by the school district outlined how LeMonds allegedly routinely bullied and abused staff and others outside the department, especially female reporters and other district employees.

LeMonds unsuccessfully sued to block their release.

“In writing this complaint, it is difficult to fully convey the effect years of screaming, demoralizing criticism, name-calling, belittling, lying and intimidation has had on us as employees,” communications department employees wrote in the complaint.

“For current employees, every day there is a gnawing knot in the pit of our stomachs, a constant anxiety that one phone call or unsuspecting Zoom meeting could end with being yelled at or having our jobs threatened.”

The documents were released in response to open records requests from various media outlets and WMTV (Channel 15) reporter Elizabeth Wadas, who LeMonds allegedly called a “pig of a journalist.”

The complaint also detailed how LeMonds allegedly said he hated former Wisconsin State Journal K-12 education reporter Beth Beyer.

LeMonds has denied the allegations, but the district released a statement acknowledging "there are relational problems within the District’s communications department that need to be addressed."

Lisa Kvistad, the interim Superintendent for Madison School District, started in her role Monday. Outgoing Superintendent Carlton Jenkins leaves the district July 28.

Messages left with Madison School Board President Nichelle Nichols and Vice President Maia Pearson were not returned Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.