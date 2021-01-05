 Skip to main content
Madison School District child care sites closed for week
All school-based child care sites operated by the Madison School District and partner agencies will be closed this week as a precautionary measure aimed at cutting down on any coronavirus transmission associated with holiday travel, according to district officials.

Under the MSCR Cares program, the district’s recreational arm, Madison School and Community Recreation, and private child care agencies provide care for elementary school students at 29 schools and the Allied Learning Center. The sites were also closed in the two weeks after Thanksgiving as a precautionary measure and from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 to correspond with the school district’s holiday break.

The district is supposed to announce a decision Friday on whether any students will return to classrooms for in-person instruction in the third quarter, which begins Jan. 25.

Since Sept. 8, there have been 120 confirmed cases and 723 people quarantined from 26 of the district’s 55 buildings, according to the district.

It’s hard to know whether those numbers are a sign that the district has effectively managed the virus because district officials have declined to release information on the total number of students and district staff who have been in district buildings since September, how often the district has had to shut down programs because of outbreaks and how sick people infected with the virus have become.

As of Wednesday, Public Health Madison and Dane County had identified 22 clusters of coronavirus transmission and 121 cases linked to schools since Sept. 1, including two clusters at schools in another county. None of the cases resulted in hospitalization or death.

