Madison School District child care sites closed for week

All school-based child care sites operated by the Madison School District and partner agencies will be closed this week as a precautionary measure aimed at cutting down on any coronavirus transmission associated with holiday travel, according to district officials.
Under the MSCR Cares program, the district’s recreational arm, Madison School and Community Recreation, and private child care agencies provide care for elementary school students at 29 schools and the Allied Learning Center. The sites were also closed in the two weeks after Thanksgiving as a precautionary measure and from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 to correspond with the school district’s holiday break.
The district is supposed to announce a decision Friday on whether any students will return to classrooms for in-person instruction in the third quarter, which begins Jan. 25.
Since Sept. 8, there have been 120 confirmed cases and 723 people quarantined from 26 of the district’s 55 buildings, according to the district.
It’s hard to know whether those numbers are a sign that the district has effectively managed the virus because district officials have declined to release information on the total number of students and district staff who have been in district buildings since September, how often the district has had to shut down programs because of outbreaks and how sick people infected with the virus have become.
As of Wednesday, Public Health Madison and Dane County had identified 22 clusters of coronavirus transmission and 121 cases linked to schools since Sept. 1, including two clusters at schools in another county. None of the cases resulted in hospitalization or death.
Should schools reopen? Our readers sound off
Readers have strong opinions about last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," which encouraged local school districts to develop and share plans for reopening schools for second semester. Here are some of the letters to the editor the State Journal has received in response in recent days.
I found last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," disingenuous and dangerous.
Schools should have opened in September.
The State Journal editorial board are a bunch of ghouls.
I take issue with last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," on children returning to schools.
Schools need to remain virtual. It does not add up that in-person school is OK.
Instead of making teachers the scapegoats of all the world's ills once again, maybe we should simply be honest: The federal government's egreg…
I am appalled at the State Journal editorial board’s twisting of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statements on ABC’s “This Week” and its call to open Madi…
I am grandmother to a third-grade student who is in the Sun Prairie School District.
We should wait until fall of 2021 to resume school.
Teachers want to be back in school, but we know teachers are not protected like they need to be. "Good enough" is not acceptable. Teachers have died.
I am in total agreement with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s message and the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial in last Sunday's newspaper, "Fauci sends …
A year of education is being lost at a great cost to the generation losing it.
I strongly believe parents should have the option to be homeschooled, no matter what the conditions for their kids.
I read with great disappointment last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," suggesting schools in Dane County …
Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," took Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments out of context.
I read with consternation last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools."
I find it pretty remarkable that the editorial board was able to gloss over the facts and act as a puppet, echoing statements made by the Legi…
Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," took Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments wildly out of context.